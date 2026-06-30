KDE Plasma 6.7.2 Lands with More KWin, Wayland, and AMD GPU Fixes

KDE Plasma 6.7.2 lands as the second bugfix update in the 6.7 series, polishing KWin, Wayland, networking, and screencasting.

KDE Plasma 6.7.2 has been released today as the second maintenance update in the Plasma 6.7 desktop environment series, arriving just one week after Plasma 6.7.1. The update is particularly relevant for users running KDE Plasma on Wayland, especially those with AMD graphics hardware or multi-GPU setups.

Looking through the changelog, KWin gets the most attention this time. The window manager and compositor received several fixes affecting Wayland behavior, rendering, DRM handling, outputs, and AMD GPU issues.

Among the more notable changes, Plasma 6.7.2 fixes a KWin issue affecting older AMD GPUs, corrects GPU copies on AMD multi-GPU setups, and addresses a DRM color-related problem. There are also fixes related to direct scanout and software cursors, Wayland output UUID handling, and surface rendering behavior.

Plasma Keyboard also receives a fix that allows clients to receive actual key events. Elsewhere, KRDP has been fixed to register properly with the desktop portal by setting the correct desktop file name.

Moreover, Plasma NetworkManager has small improvements, including a fix for overflowing details in network information views and a tweak that makes the OpenConnect VPN Connect button more obvious.

The Kickoff application launcher also gets fixes for selection highlighting, including on the Places page. Additionally, xdg-desktop-portal-kde includes a screencast-related fix, a small but important improvement for Wayland users relying on screen sharing or recording.

For additional details, see the release announcement or check out the full changelog. Users should receive the update through their distribution’s regular software update channels once packages become available.

The next point release, KDE Plasma 6.7.3, is expected in two weeks, on July 14.