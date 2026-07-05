Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 27, 2026 (June 29 – July 5)

Catch up on the latest Linux news: Mageia 10, Azure Linux 4.0, Apple Container 1.0, Plasma 6.7.2, COSMIC Desktop 1.2, Linux tops 2026 CVE charts, and more.

Welcome to Week 27 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from June 27 to July 5.

Linux Distributions

This week brought nine updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.

Software Updates

In addition, here is a summary of the latest open-source software updates featured this week.

Must-Reads You Can’t Miss

The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments this week. Key highlights include:

Hardware Updates

And finally, System76 released its new powerful Linux laptop, and we also have an interesting new Linux tablet from Juno Computers.

That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 26 of 2026 (June 22 – 28), you can catch up here, where you’ll find CachyOS June Update, SparkyLinux 2026.06, COSMIC Desktop 1.1, KDE Plasma 6.7.1, Fish Shell 4.8, Archinstall 4.4, Podman 6.0, Tmux 3.7, DXVK 3.0, Xfce’s Wayland Compositor Gets Its First Preview Release, Rust Gets a Commercial Network, DirtyClone Kernel Flaw Can Lead to Local Root Access, and many more.

Be sure to keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest updates from the Linux and open-source world.

Have a great week ahead!