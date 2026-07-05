Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 27, 2026 (June 29 – July 5)

Welcome to Week 27 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from June 27 to July 5.
Linux Distributions
This week brought nine updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.
- Mageia 10 Revives the Mandrake Spirit with Plasma 6 and Kernel 6.18 LTS
- Kali Linux 2026.2 Released with GNOME 50, KDE Plasma 6.6, Kernel 6.19
- Microsoft’s Azure Linux 4.0 Is Publicly Available, But Still Preview-Only
- Arch Linux July ISO Is Out with Linux Kernel 7.0.14 and Archinstall 4.4
- Ultramarine Linux 44 Released with Fedora 44 Base and Desktop Updates
- Parrot OS 7.3 Is Out with Optimized ISOs for Modern Hardware
- Tails 7.9.1 Fixes DirtyClone Kernel Flaw, Updates Tor Browser
- Slackel MATE 9.0 Keeps Slackware Current Alive for 32-Bit Systems
- Hannah Montana Linux Is Back, and Yes, It’s Real
Software Updates
In addition, here is a summary of the latest open-source software updates featured this week.
- Apple Container 1.0 Released as a Native Docker Alternative for macOS
- KDE Plasma 6.7.2 Lands with More KWin, Wayland, and AMD GPU Fixes
- KDE Gear 26.04.3 Apps Collection Lands with More App Stability Improvements
- COSMIC Desktop 1.2 Released with File Manager Fixes and More Polish
- VirtualBox 7.2.12 Fixes Linux Host Kernel Panic
- Immich 3.0 Released with Big Upgrades for Self-Hosted Photo Libraries
- Wine 11.12 Released with Bundled FFmpeg Libraries and Mono 11.2
- Git 2.55 Lands with Big Speedups for Large Linux Repositories
- ClamAV 1.5.3 Open-Source Antivirus Fixes Multiple Security Vulnerabilities
- OpenVPN 2.7.5 Released with Seven CVE Fixes
- Fwupd 2.1.6 Improves Firmware Update Handling on Linux
- Transmission 4.1.3 BitTorrent Client Fixes Remote Access Security Issue
- BleachBit 6.0.2 Cleaner and Privacy Tool Released with AppImage Build for Linux Users
- Kodi 22 Enters Beta with Big Linux Rendering Changes
- DXVK 3.0.1 Released with Fixes for GTA IV, Fallout 3, Black Mesa, and More
- Woodpecker CI 3.16 Adds Workflow Concurrency Limits, Unix Socket Support
- Calibre 9.11 E-Book Manager Adds HTML Export for E-book Annotations
Must-Reads You Can’t Miss
The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments this week. Key highlights include:
- Linux Tops 2026 CVE Charts, Greg KH Says That’s a Good Thing
- Experimental BSDun Kernel Module Runs FreeBSD Binaries on Linux
- WSL Gets Its Own Linux Container Runtime with Docker-Like Commands
- Ladybird Browser Adds Downloads, History, and Linux Sandboxing
- KDE Plasma 6.8 Promises Smoother Animations
- MySQL Gets New Governance Model as Oracle Expands Community Push
- Ubuntu Reverts Rust cp After It Breaks Live Image Builds
- Canonical Confirms Ubuntu Fixes for DirtyClone Linux Kernel Flaw
- Fedora Rethinks Community Initiatives After AI Desktop Backlash
- GNU Guix Package Manager Hit by Four Security Flaws
- Asahi Linux Gets Closer to Full M3 Support on Apple Silicon Macs
Hardware Updates
And finally, System76 released its new powerful Linux laptop, and we also have an interesting new Linux tablet from Juno Computers.
- System76 Debuts 2026 Lemur Pro with 18-Hour Battery Life and Wi-Fi 7
- Juno Tab 4 WiFi Brings Intel Core Ultra Power to a Premium Linux Tablet
That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 26 of 2026 (June 22 – 28), you can catch up here, where you’ll find CachyOS June Update, SparkyLinux 2026.06, COSMIC Desktop 1.1, KDE Plasma 6.7.1, Fish Shell 4.8, Archinstall 4.4, Podman 6.0, Tmux 3.7, DXVK 3.0, Xfce’s Wayland Compositor Gets Its First Preview Release, Rust Gets a Commercial Network, DirtyClone Kernel Flaw Can Lead to Local Root Access, and many more.
Be sure to keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest updates from the Linux and open-source world.
Have a great week ahead!