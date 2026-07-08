GStreamer 1.28.5 Released with Security and Playback Fixes

GStreamer 1.28.5 is now available as a recommended stable-series update, delivering security fixes, build corrections, memory leak fixes, and playback improvements.

The GStreamer team has released GStreamer 1.28.5, the latest stable bug-fix update in the 1.28 series of the popular cross-platform multimedia framework.

One visible fix addresses a problem where subtitles cause green flickering when using VA decoders on AMD GPUs. This bug is likely to be noticed immediately by Linux desktop users, especially when watching video with hardware acceleration enabled.

Another playback-related fix lands in tsdemux, which improves PTS rollover handling in ignore-pcr mode. According to the release notes, this resolves intermittent corruption with YouTube HLS streams.

The release also includes several muxing and timestamp handling fixes. fmp4mux receives corrections related to splitting at fragment boundaries, while mp4mux fixes AC-3 template caps so the muxer accepts input from ac3parse.

Additionally, mpegtsmux always assigns PTS to output buffers in CBR mode and fixes incorrect PTS values for buffers containing PCR-only bitrate-padding packets.

On the video codec side, gopbuffer adds support for H.266/VVC, while h265decoder fixes HEVC with alpha decoding. There is also a fix in gldownload for incorrect DRM format negotiation that could cause swapped red and blue channels.

GStreamer 1.28.5 also brings improvements to WebRTC handling, with webrtcsink receiving negotiation fixes and refinements. Meanwhile, rtspsrc2 allows disabling SRTP/SRTCP encryption and SRTP authentication.

Elsewhere, appsrc handles EOS events more consistently, core fixes a sticky event race condition when pads are linked mid-push, and rtcpbuffer fixes parsing of SR+SDES compound packets, addressing a regression from an earlier security fix.

As usual, the release contains a broader collection of build fixes, memory leak fixes, and stability improvements that benefit applications using GStreamer, including media players, video editors, streaming tools, browsers, and desktop environments.

For additional details, see the announcement. Binaries for Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows will be available soon on the project’s downloads page.