VirtualBox 7.2.12 Fixes Linux Host Kernel Panic

VirtualBox 7.2.12 is out with an important Linux host fix, plus build improvements for Linux host and guest components.

Oracle has released VirtualBox 7.2.12 as a minor maintenance update to its 7.2 virtualization series, bringing a small set of fixes for Linux hosts, Linux guests, and Windows guests.

The most notable change for Linux users is a fix for a kernel panic affecting Linux hosts. The problem appeared in VirtualBox 7.2.10 and could be triggered when starting a virtual machine. In the main report, the user described a complete host freeze with the only recovery option being a cold reset.

VirtualBox 7.2.12

Apart from this kernel issue, VirtualBox 7.2.12 fixes various NASM-related build problems affecting Linux host and guest components.

On the Windows guests side, Oracle lists DX11 performance improvements and related fixes, benefiting users running Windows virtual machines with DirectX 11 acceleration enabled.

For more details, see the changelog. VirtualBox 7.2.12 is available now from Oracle’s official download channels.