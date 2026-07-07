KDE Plasma 6.6.6 Released as Final Bugfix Update in the 6.6 Series

KDE Plasma 6.6.6 arrives as the final maintenance update for the oldstable branch, bringing one last round of KWin, Workspace, Discover, and portal fixes.

KDE Plasma 6.6.6 has been released as the final maintenance update in the oldstable Plasma 6.6 series, delivering a last round of bug fixes for users and distributions that have not moved to the newer Plasma 6.7 branch.

As expected from a point release at the end of a stable cycle, there are no major new features. Instead, Plasma 6.6.6 focuses on polishing existing components. Here are the key points to note.

KWin receives one of the largest sets of changes. Among the more notable fixes, KDE addressed screen wake behavior when opening a laptop lid, corrected an addFB2 fallback issue in the DRM backend, fixed natural scrolling behavior for wheel window actions, and resolved problems around tile splitting and device assignment when outputs are empty.

Additionally, there is a fix for a use-after-free issue in frame painting, along with several corrections for Wayland, Xwayland, libinput, screencast, and DRM.

For Discover, KDE’s graphical software management tool, the update resolves an issue where reviews appeared multiple times, improves accessibility action handling, and prevents Discover’s window height from being changed by a binding.

Regarding Plasma Workspace, fixes include improvements for notifications, the Device Notifier, Kicker, task manager filtering, panel cloning, dark-mode wallpaper detection, clock rendering, and calendar highlighting in UTC+x time zones before UTC midnight. KDE also adjusted containment destruction order to make Plasma shell behavior safer and more predictable.

Networking-related fixes arrive through Plasma NetworkManager. Plasma 6.6.6 improves connection details when no device is present, fixes the tray icon for virtual wired devices, corrects the bridge disconnect icon, and adds OvsBridge support.

The desktop portal implementation, xdg-desktop-portal-kde, now prevents a clipboard deadlock if a transfer fails, corrects confusion between URLs and filenames in the app chooser, fixes the access dialog body label, and allows screencast sessions to restore the full workspace.

Other fixes affect components such as Dr Konqi, KScreen, ksystemstats, Plasma Desktop, Plasma System Monitor, Powerdevil, Spectacle, Plasma Addons, and several control modules. One security-relevant change also guards the ksystemstats Intel helper against path traversal.

For additional details, see the announcement or visit the full changelog.