postmarketOS Brings Plasma 6.7 and Rust-Based USB Tooling to Linux Phones

postmarketOS has released the latest development update for its Linux-based mobile operating system, with the most notable change being the introduction of Plasma 6.7 in both Alpine Linux and postmarketOS, bringing the latest KDE improvements to supported devices.

Another key update is the addition of usb-signaller, a new Rust-based tool now integrated into postmarketOS edge, partially replacing the previous role of usb-moded.

Moreover, usb-signaller now offers a simpler solution. It enables USB gadget initialization without initramfs scripts, supports transactional mode and gadget switching for improved reliability, provides clearer logging, handles missing kernel drivers, and includes OpenRC support. The latest version also implements USB role switching between host and device modes.

Duranium, the systemd-based image for postmarketOS, also received several updates. Waydroid can now be enabled with Duranium via sysext by running updatectl enable waydroid, simplifying Android app compatibility.

In addition, Duranium now uses systemd/bootctl on systems with EFI variable support to keep a fallback bootloader available during updates. If an updated bootloader turns out to be broken, the system can automatically boot into the fallback option instead.

On the device support side, the linux-postmarketos-qcom-sdm845 kernel package has been updated to Linux 7.1. Among other improvements, the LG G7 ThinQ now has working touchscreen support, along with additional changes that were mainlined through the device tree.

The postmarketOS team has also continued to clean up its package base, with unmaintained packages moved to an archived category. There are stricter requirements for devices in the testing category as well. Their kernels must now be no older than the oldest currently supported LTS kernel listed on kernel.org, and those kernels must be built with LLVM.

Another cleanup measure is the removal of armhf, or armv6, support from postmarketOS edge. The architecture was never released or widely used, yet required ongoing maintenance.

For more details, see the official announcement.