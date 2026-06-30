COSMIC Desktop 1.2 Released with File Manager Fixes and More Polish

COSMIC Desktop 1.2 lands with archive extraction fixes, better applet behavior, Store loading indicators, and Monitor improvements.

Only a week after version 1.1, System76 has released COSMIC Desktop 1.2, the latest update to its Rust-based desktop environment. Here are the changes.

A notable fix in COSMIC’s compositor resolves flickering when opening the workspace overview. Additionally, support for newer Intel GPUs improves compatibility with recent Intel graphics hardware, and COSMIC Launcher received a visual fix to address flickering when opening.

The Files app receives several improvements, with COSMIC Desktop 1.2 fixing a crash during archive extraction, adding file checksums to the properties panel, and allowing users to view a folder’s contents while it is in Trash.

Regarding COSMIC Applets, the VPN applet now correctly prompts for a password, and the network and Bluetooth applets use the libcosmic spinner when connecting. Plus, the battery applet displays a plug icon when no battery is present, which benefits desktop systems or devices without battery reporting.

AVIF support has been added to cosmic-bg, COSMIC’s background component. COSMIC Store now displays animated loading indicators on explore and category pages.

COSMIC Monitor, the system monitoring app recently added to the COSMIC core apps collection, now fixes missing app icons and adds horizontal scrolling to the applications and processes pages.

Moreover, COSMIC Terminal now reports focus-in and focus-out events, as well as the effective OSC 11 background color. COSMIC Edit resolves missing characters when using rustconf and now saves files to recents upon saving.

Finally, COSMIC Settings received several minor fixes, including improved validation for invalid MAC addresses, translatable key names, and renaming the Super key action from “disable” to “none.” The settings daemon now retries the PipeWire connection after a failure.

For more details, refer to the changelog.

COSMIC Desktop 1.2 packages are expected to arrive in the repositories of rolling-release distros such as Arch, openSUSE Tumbleweed, CachyOS, and others shortly.