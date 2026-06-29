Wine 11.12 Released with Bundled FFmpeg Libraries and Mono 11.2

The Wine project has announced the release of Wine 11.12, the latest version of its open-source compatibility layer for running Windows applications and games on Linux, macOS, and other Unix-like systems.

A key update is that Wine now includes libswresample and libswscale from FFmpeg, ensuring consistent component versions rather than relying solely on those provided by the host system.

Wine 11.12 also updates the Mono engine to version 11.2, which serves as Wine’s open-source alternative to Microsoft’s .NET Framework, supporting Windows applications that require .NET components.

Another update is the reimplementation of the XSLPattern parser in MSXML. This addresses longstanding MSXML/XSLPattern errors affecting older Corel products, such as Corel Paint Shop Photo Pro and CorelDRAW Graphics Suite X3 and X4.

On the bug-fix side, Wine 11.12 addresses 27 issues. Among the affected software are LTspice, Progman, Slingplayer, Microsoft Money 97 and 2000, Avogadro, Greenshot, Against the Storm, Need for Speed Most Wanted 2005, Super Hexagon, ComicRackCE, VRChat, Sonic Boom, and Microsoft Office 2007.

Gaming-related fixes address a controller issue in Need for Speed Most Wanted 2005, where the “Up” input was triggered continuously without user input, and a Super Hexagon bug that caused the game to ignore input after selecting an option from the title screen with a connected gamepad. Against the Storm also received a fix for missing animated sequences in the encyclopedia.

For desktop and productivity applications, Greenshot received a fix for an error when adding a textbox. Microsoft Office 2007 was updated to resolve a regression that prevented acceptance of a product key from a configuration file. Issues affecting both the 1997 and 2000 versions of Microsoft Money were also addressed.

Finally, this release also includes build and platform fixes, such as corrections for cross builds that previously did not install the wine executable, configure script failures on systems lacking ln -s , SymCrypt build failures with clang-msvc , and a case of broken i386 unwinding.

For additional details, visit the announcement. Wine 11.12’s source code can be downloaded from GitLab’s project page. Binary packages for various Linux distributions will be released through the project’s standard download channels.