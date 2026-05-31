Rust Coreutils 0.9 Released with Security and Performance Improvements

Rust Coreutils 0.9 has been released as a security-focused update to the Rust-based reimplementation of GNU Coreutils. This version introduces extensive filesystem hardening, reduces unsafe code, improves GNU compatibility, and enhances performance.
For those unfamiliar, uutils Coreutils is a Rust implementation of standard command-line utilities provided by GNU Coreutils, such as
cp,
mv,
rm,
ls,
cat,
head,
tail,
wc,
chmod, and so on. The project aims to offer compatible replacements for these tools while leveraging Rust’s safety model and modern tooling.
Key security changes in Rust Coreutils 0.9 include the new TOCTOU-resistant
uucore::safe_copy module. The release also provides TOCTOU (time-of-check to time-of-use) fixes for
cp,
mv, and recursive
chmod, as well as improved rm protection for dot and dot-dot path parsing.
Other security improvements include creating
nohup.out with mode
0600 and resolving all IDs before entering the chroot environment.
This release also continues to reduce unsafe Rust code, with dozens of unsafe code removals across utilities, tests, fuzz targets, and shared
uucore components. Low-level syscall usage is also transitioning from
nix and
libc to
rustix in tools such as
id,
tr,
timeout,
sort,
wc,
tail,
cp,
who, and
factor.
Performance improvements in this release include zero-copy I/O fast paths using Linux mechanisms such as
splice(),
tee(), and
pipe() in tools like
cat,
wc,
head,
tail,
yes,
cp,
tee, and
unexpand.
The release notes highlight a 7.5% improvement for
unexpand, faster
cp performance when reading from a pipe on Linux,
tee enhancements through raw syscalls, and
yes now using the tee syscall.
Regarding GNU compatibility, Rust Coreutils 0.9 updates its GNU reference from Coreutils 9.10 to 9.11, expanding the upstream test suite from 665 to 690 tests. Consequently, the number of failing tests increased from 21 to 56. The project notes that the increase in failing tests is due to the expanded GNU test suite, not regressions in existing functionality.
On top of that, several utilities received GNU compatibility fixes, including
numfmt,
date,
tr,
cksum,
factor,
head,
stat, and
sort.
The
ls command receives several improvements. Rust Coreutils 0.9 fixes
ls -lF symlink target indicators, corrects link-count column behavior for files with ACLs, addresses version-sorting and recursive-mode issues, and improves permissions-column width handling.
Additionally,
ls has been refactored so crate users, including Nushell, can call it without requiring all output to be written directly to standard output.
Finally, cross-platform support has expanded, with this release adding WASI and WebAssembly support for
ln,
dd,
mktemp, and
tty.wasm, as well as Cygwin CI and build improvements for tools such as
date and
stdbuf. Windows support for tty, including MSYS2 paths, has also improved.
For additional details, see the changelog.