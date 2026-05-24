Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 21, 2026 (May 18 – 24)

Welcome to Week 21 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from May 18 to 24.
Linux Distributions
This week brought seven updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.
- Canonical Launches Ubuntu Core 26 for IoT and Edge Devices
- Proxmox Virtual Environment 9.2 Released with Dynamic Load Balancer
- RHEL 10.2 Released with Post-Quantum SSH and Kernel Livepatching
- Nitrux 6.1 Released with Linux Kernel 7.0 and Hyprland 0.55
- Rhino Linux 2026.1 Released with Lomiri Desktop Images
- DietPi 10.4 Adds Copy Fail and Dirty Frag Fixes for SBC Users
- Tails 7.8 Removes Thunderbird, Updates Tor Browser
Software Updates
In addition, here is a summary of the latest open-source software updates featured this week.
- KDE Plasma 6.7 Gets More Crash Fixes Ahead of June Release
- GNOME Commander 2.0 Released with Rust and GTK4 Rewrite
- Firefox 151 Adds Local Profile Backups on Linux and macOS
- Mozilla Thunderbird 151 Released with Thundermail OAuth Sign-In
- Vivaldi Browser 8.0 Debuts New Unified Design and Layout Presets
- WordPress 7.0 Released with AI Foundations, Refreshed Admin Experience
- Valkey 9.1 In-Memory Data Store Released with Database-Level ACLs
- openSUSE’s Agama Installer 21 Released with systemd-boot Support
- ONLYOFFICE Docs 9.4 Removes Community Connection Limit
- Kitty 0.47 Terminal Emulator Adds Drag and Drop Kitten
- Haruna 1.8 Media Player Released with Playlist and OSD Improvements
- WireGuard Easy 15.3 Adds Server-Side Allowed IP Enforcement
- Phosh 0.55 GNOME-Based Mobile Shell Released with Syncthing Quick Settings
- Wireshark 4.6.6 Packet Analyzer Released with ROHC Security Fix
- Apache NetBeans 30 IDE Released with JDK 21 as New Baseline
- PhotoPrism AI-Powered Photos App Adds Vulkan Transcoding
- Ardour 9.5 DAW Released with Major MIDI Editing Improvements
- Wine’s VKD3D 2.0 Brings Direct3D 12 to Vulkan Updates
Must-Reads You Can’t Miss
The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments this week. Key highlights include:
- Microsoft Azure Linux 4 Moves to a Fedora-Based Foundation
- Firefox Is Getting a New Look Later This Year
- Linux Mint Plans Faster Nemo and New Cinnamon Screenshot Tool
- Open-Source z386 Brings Intel 80386 Microcode Back to Life
- Plex Lifetime Pass Jumps to $750, Jellyfin Responds with $0 Price Increase
- Fedora Linux Ends Official Deepin Desktop Packaging
- ModuleJail Blocks Unused Linux Kernel Modules to Limit Attack Surface
- Bitwarden Faces Questions After Quiet Leadership and Messaging Changes
- Vim Text Editor Lands Opt-In GTK 4 GUI Support
- OpenBSD 7.9 Brings Delayed Hibernation and Graphics Driver Updates
That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 20 of 2026 (May 11 – 17), you can catch up here, where you’ll find Debian 13.5, SparkyLinux 8.3, COSMIC Desktop 1.0.13, KDE Plasma 6.7 Beta, APT 3.3.1, Wine 11.9, Nginx 1.31, PipeWire 1.6.5, OpenZFS 2.4.2, OpenTofu 1.12, Fragnesia Is Yet Another Dirty Frag Style Linux Kernel Exploit, Rocky Linux Adds Security Repo for Urgent Fixes, and many more.
Be sure to keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest updates from the Linux and open-source world.
Have a great week ahead!