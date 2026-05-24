Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 21, 2026 (May 18 – 24)

Catch up on the latest Linux news: Rhino Linux 2026.1, Proxmox VЕ 9.2, Nitrux 6.1, Firefox 151, GNOME Commander 2.0, Microsoft Azure Linux 4, Linux Mint’s new screenshot tool, and more.

Welcome to Week 21 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from May 18 to 24.

Linux Distributions

This week brought seven updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.

Software Updates

In addition, here is a summary of the latest open-source software updates featured this week.

Must-Reads You Can’t Miss

The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments this week. Key highlights include:

That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 20 of 2026 (May 11 – 17), you can catch up here, where you’ll find Debian 13.5, SparkyLinux 8.3, COSMIC Desktop 1.0.13, KDE Plasma 6.7 Beta, APT 3.3.1, Wine 11.9, Nginx 1.31, PipeWire 1.6.5, OpenZFS 2.4.2, OpenTofu 1.12, Fragnesia Is Yet Another Dirty Frag Style Linux Kernel Exploit, Rocky Linux Adds Security Repo for Urgent Fixes, and many more.

Be sure to keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest updates from the Linux and open-source world.

Have a great week ahead!