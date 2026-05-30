Plasma 6.7 Takes Shape Ahead of Its June 16 Release

KDE Plasma 6.7 Beta 2 brings more bug fixes and UI polish as the desktop moves toward its June 16 release.

KDE Plasma 6.7 is taking shape with the second (and final) beta now available for testing before the final stable release scheduled for June 16. As you can expect, the latest update focuses mainly on bug fixes and UI improvements. Here are the most important ones.

Plasma 6.7 now prevents windows from being dragged beyond the screen edge, ensuring they remain accessible. At the same time, the Application Launcher’s “All Applications” view groups apps case-insensitively, avoiding unnecessary separation of lowercase app names.

Panel behavior is refined with improved compatibility between auto-hide panels and the “Switch desktop on edge” setting when always enabled. Plus, KDE has clarified the virtual screen option in the screen chooser dialog, and the default wallpaper for the 6.7 series has been selected.

KDE Plasma 6.7 Beta 2

Moreover, application launchers now remove uninstalled apps from the history section, preventing outdated entries after software removal.

Several fixes improve desktop reliability. One addresses a bug where a renamed desktop file could visually disappear during multiple Activities, though it remained accessible in Dolphin. In single-Activity setups, the bug could cause the file to relocate.

Plasma 6.7 Beta 2 also fixes hardware key authentication for 802.1x-protected networks, corrects the OVS bridge network icon in the Networks widget, and restores Ctrl+F focusing for the Network Widget’s search field.

KDE’s remote desktop server is fixed to prevent lag or freezes when copying specific content from certain applications. A workaround also addresses a Qt-related issue that could break System Tray widgets after they are disabled and the system is restarted.

Power management is improved with a workaround for laptops where closing the lid could trigger repeated keyboard brightness displays. KDE also corrected misplaced buttons in the fingerprint enrollment dialog.

Finally, the Breeze GTK theme now avoids bright white sidebar separator lines when GTK applications use dark color schemes.

For additional details, refer to the “This Week in Plasma” post series on the KDE Blogs. Users who want to try Plasma 6.7 Beta 2 can do so via KDE Neon Testing Edition, which provides pre-release KDE software for testing.

