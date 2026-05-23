GNOME Commander 2.0 Released with Rust and GTK4 Rewrite

GNOME Commander 2.0 modernizes the classic two-pane file manager with Rust, GTK4, an embedded terminal, and UI improvements.

GNOME Commander 2.0 has been released as a major update to the classic two-pane graphical file manager for Linux desktops, bringing a completed GTK4 migration, extensive Rust porting work, and a new embedded terminal.

According to the project, the app is now almost completely migrated from C++ to Rust, and the move to GTK4 is complete. The update also adds an embedded terminal, allowing users to view command output within the file manager without switching to a separate terminal window.

GNOME Commander follows the orthodox file manager model, with two side-by-side panels for working across directories, copying and moving files, comparing locations, and handling file operations with keyboard-driven workflows.

GNOME Commander

Moreover, version 2.0 brings a redesigned quick search, improvements to the search dialog, updates to the internal viewer, accessibility improvements, and Wayland fixes.

Other important changes include:

Removed dependency on the xpm library for MIME icons

library for MIME icons Updated license to GPL-3.0+

Improved accessibility, allowing screen readers to better recognize context

Redesigned Keyboard Shortcuts dialog

Expanded list of configurable keyboard shortcuts

Ctrl+Tab and Shift+Ctrl+Tab support for switching tabs in the Options dialog

and support for switching tabs in the Options dialog Separate navigation history for each file panel

xdg-terminal-exec set as the default external terminal launcher

set as the default external terminal launcher Non-blocking calculation of large directory sizes

Automatic cancellation of directory-size calculation when selecting another file

New option to treat symlinks as regular files

No extra pause when running commands in an external terminal

Better dark-mode-aware icon for “Copy File Names”

Support for icon theme directories for MIME icons

Drag-and-drop column reordering in file panels

Finally, this release marks a maintainer change. Wladimir Palant has taken over maintainership after making substantial contributions to the project, including much of the work behind the 2.0 release. Former maintainer Uwe Scholz remains credited for his long-term work on the file manager.

For additional details, see the changelog. GNOME Commander 2.0 is available from the project’s GitLab release page.

Image credits: GNOME Commander