Krita 6.0.2 Released as Qt 6 Build, 5.3.2 Remains Production Choice

Krita 6.0.2 digital painting app arrives with Qt 6 changes, while Krita 5.3.2 remains the recommended build for production work.

Krita 6.0.2, the latest Qt 6-based release, is now available alongside Krita 5.3.2, which remains the recommended version for production use.

According to the Krita team, version 6.0.2 is considered experimental due to significant changes from the transition to Qt 6. Users seeking a stable environment for daily work should continue using Krita 5.3.2, while 6.0.2 is intended for those interested in testing the new Qt 6 branch.

Both releases focus on bug fixes. Updates address issues in the text tool, such as font selection under Qt 6, text selection on normal layers, whitespace handling, word selection with hard breaks, italic toggling, and font style selection in the text properties docker.

Krita 5.3.2 Digital Painting App

The Selection Action Panel has been improved with a new toggle in the selection tool options docker, an added context menu, and a fix for a bug that caused the panel to disappear when selection visibility was toggled.

On Android, Krita 5.3.2 now copies assets in the background during startup, preventing the app from appearing unresponsive and avoiding system prompts to close it. Importantly, Krita 6.0.2 is not yet functional on Android, so no APK builds are available.

Additional fixes address file handling and stability issues, including reversed layer ordering when importing .kra files as layers, layer name conversion for GMic, RGBE file loading, animation export error handling, a PSD COS parser crash, freezes when opening hi-DPI images with vector layers, and saving title elements on paths affecting some symbol libraries.

For Linux, Krita 6.0.2 and 5.3.2 are available as 64-bit AppImages. The project notes that minimum supported distribution versions may change and warns that some AppImageLauncher versions may be incompatible due to recent AppImage runtime updates.

For additional details, visit the release announcement. Krita 6.0.2 is also available for Windows and macOS, while Krita 5.3.2 provides Windows, macOS, Linux, and Android builds.