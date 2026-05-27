COSMIC Desktop 1.0.14 Adds External Monitor Brightness Control

COSMIC Desktop 1.0.14 has been released as the latest maintenance update to System76’s Rust-based desktop environment. Here’s what has changed.

This release adds support for key bindings on non-Latin keyboard layouts. The update to libcosmic , used by multiple COSMIC applications, improves shortcut behavior for users with non-Latin layouts.

COSMIC Desktop 1.0.14 also improves external display handling. The settings daemon now supports brightness control for external monitors using DDC/CI, and COSMIC Settings can request brightness values more reliably. VPN handling is enhanced, with applets now integrating nmrs for VPN, airplane mode, and secret-agent features.

The COSMIC compositor receives several fixes. Fullscreen X11 games now open correctly, and windows are restored to their previous position after snapping. Additionally, the update adds a cursor idle-hide timeout, improves mouse wheel zoom smoothness, respects natural scroll direction, and attempts to reopen devices after resume if permission errors occur.

COSMIC Desktop 1.0.14

On the apps side, COSMIC Files now supports text file previews, corrects 24-hour time formatting in file dialogs, and prevents overwriting the military time configuration. At the same time, COSMIC Terminal adds IME support and fixes Page Up and Page Down key bindings.

On top of that, COSMIC Store now includes an RPM-OSTree backend, expanding its package management capabilities. Plus, the COSMIC App Library allows groups to be reordered by drag and drop and fixes context menu actions for apps within groups.

Other changes include volume OSD progress markers, fixes for missing icons in applications with custom icon theme paths, improved applet behavior when the Wayland pipe connection drops, prevention of zombie shell processes in COSMIC Applets, and updated desktop portal behavior. The oo7-portal is now the default secret portal, and the cursor is shown by default in screencasts.

This release also includes translation and dependency updates across many COSMIC components. For additional details, see the changelog.

COSMIC Desktop 1.0.14 packages are expected to arrive in the repositories of rolling-release distros such as Arch, openSUSE Tumbleweed, CachyOS, and others shortly. Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS users already have it available as an update.