PeerTube 8.2 Video Platform Adds Channel Ownership Transfers

PeerTube, a decentralized video hosting platform and open-source alternative to Big Tech’s centralized services, has released version 8.2 that allows transferring channel ownership to another account on the same PeerTube instance.

While PeerTube 8 enabled multiple users to manage a channel, version 8.2 now allows ownership to be transferred without losing the channel’s audience or catalog.

This feature benefits long-running channels whose original owners no longer wish to maintain them. Rather than leaving a channel inactive, owners can transfer it to another local account. Existing editor permissions remain unchanged after the transfer.

PeerTube 8.2 also introduces catch-up playback for live streams. Viewers can pause a live stream, resume from the same point, and catch up to the live broadcast. Just to mention, this feature requires activation by both the platform administrator and the streamer.

Moreover, the built-in PeerTube Studio editor now allows users to remove selected video sections by specifying start and end timestamps. Previously, Studio supported trimming, watermarking, and adding intros or outros without external editing software.

Player improvements include saving the viewer’s selected resolution and playback speed in the browser, an option to flip videos horizontally, and a redesigned loading animation.

PeerTube 8.2 also introduces several UI management improvements. Updates include simplified table filtering, batch acceptance or rejection of submissions, filtering by video status, filtering content from muted accounts, clearer badges for muted users, and better handling of blocked videos and reports.

Plus, the release streamlines the video ownership transfer process with a dedicated tab for requests and changes, batch processing, management-page transfer actions, and quick actions from notifications.

For additional details, see the announcement.