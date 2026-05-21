Proxmox Virtual Environment 9.2 Released with Dynamic Load Balancer

Proxmox has announced Proxmox Virtual Environment 9.2, the latest version of its open-source platform for enterprise virtualization and hyper-converged infrastructure.

The release’s primary enhancement is the Dynamic Load Balancer, which adds a dynamic mode to the cluster resource scheduler, which uses real-time resource utilization data from nodes and guests, enabling more informed placement decisions across clusters.

Additionally, the integrated load balancer can now automatically migrate guests managed by the High Availability stack to reduce node imbalance. Proxmox states that this feature adheres to user-defined HA rules and offers configurable parameters for administrators to control its behavior and sensitivity.

Moreover, this release expands software-defined networking with native WireGuard and BGP support, BGP/EVPN filtering via route maps and prefix lists, OSPF route redistribution for fabrics, additional EVPN controller configuration options, and IPv6 underlay support for EVPN.

A new management interface allows administrators to create, edit, and remove custom CPU profiles directly from the Proxmox VE web interface under the Datacenter section. This feature supports workloads that require specific virtual CPU features for virtual machines.

Proxmox VE 9.2 also introduces an integrated CPU flags selector, offering visibility into supported CPU flags across cluster nodes. Plus, it adds cluster-wide HA arm and disarm controls, enabling administrators to temporarily suspend the HA Manager during maintenance.

Last but not least, the updated technology stack is based on Debian 13.5 “Trixie,” with Linux kernel 7.0 as the new stable default. Proxmox VE 9.2 also features QEMU 11.0 for virtual machines, LXC 7.0 for containers, and ZFS 2.4 for storage. In addition, Ceph Tentacle 20.2 is now available as a stable option alongside Ceph Squid 19.2.

For additional details, check out the announcement or review the full changelog for the complete list of changes.

Proxmox VE 9.2 is now available as an ISO image from the project’s website. Existing installations can be upgraded using the standard APT package management system, and Proxmox VE can also be installed on an existing Debian system.