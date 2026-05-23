Apache NetBeans 30 IDE Released with JDK 21 as New Baseline

Apache NetBeans 30 is now available with JDK 21 as the minimum runtime, Maven 3.9.15, Ant 1.10.17, and Java editor fixes.

The Apache NetBeans team has released version 30 of this popular cross-platform IDE., introducing a new Java baseline, updated build tools, enhanced language support, and numerous fixes across Java, PHP, enterprise development, Git integration, the editor, and the platform.

The primary update concerns adopting JDK 21 as the minimum requirement for building, testing, and running NetBeans, aligning the app with the latest long-term support Java platform. The release also updates bundled build tools, including Maven 3.9.15 and Apache Ant 1.10.17.

NetBeans 30 makes the Fix Imports command available to LSP clients, improves code completion for record component types and local classes, and corrects handling of diamond-based new class expressions. Additional fixes address method references, enum switches, unnamed variables, formatting, the profiler, form editor behavior, and comment handling for class members.

PHP support has been enhanced with the addition of the PHP 8.5 pipe operator. The PHP cluster has been updated, and the PHP editor received maintenance for lexer, scanner, and parser generation.

Enterprise Java development now supports GlassFish 7.1 and 8.0. The GlassFish plugin has been updated for version 7.1, and CDI handling now prevents incorrect injection warnings for predefined Jakarta bean classes. Payara-related fixes address server startup and updated Payara Micro Dev Mode property names.

For web development, the IDE’s LSP client now allows configuration of language IDs and adds support for TypeScript React. JavaScript formatting has been corrected for classes with static initializers.

Regarding version control, NetBeans 30 updates JGit from 7.2 to 7.6 and optimizes Git status handling, enabling faster file status loading in the commit dialog and deferred object ID lookups in status commands.

The editor includes several enhancements. Markdown preview now supports image display and spellchecking for plain text content. Plus, the release adds a TOML template, updates YAML template registration, corrects ZIP export behavior, and upgrades Apache Lucene to the 9.x series.

User interface and platform updates include FlatLaf 3.7.1, new actions for opening containing folders and tabs, improved startup cache loading, non-modal splash initialization, and TreeView wait cursor delay handling. NetBeans 30 also advances rust-analyzer integration via Language Server Protocol support.

For additional details, see the changelog. Apache NetBeans 30 is now available for download from the project website.