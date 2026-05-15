Wine 11.9 Improves Native Wayland Gaming Support

Wine 11.9 is now available as the latest release of the compatibility layer for running Windows applications and games on Linux, macOS, and other Unix-like systems.

The good news for the gamers is that Wine’s Wayland driver now supports the wp_pointer_warp_v1 protocol, enabling the cursor to move to a specific position relative to a Wayland surface. This enhances the handling of Windows SetCursorPos behavior under Wayland, which is particularly important for titles that rely on cursor repositioning to maintain correct camera movement.

In addition, this update retains Wine’s existing fallback. If a Wayland compositor does not support wp_pointer_warp_v1 or the protocol fails, Wine will use the previous pointer locking and hint-based workaround.

Apart from that, Wine 11.9 also adds a bundled SQLite library, initial support for system threads, thread suspension in emulated code on ARM64, and more VBScript compatibility improvements. It also includes 24 bug fixes.

Several fixes address VBScript behavior. Wine 11.9 resolves a compile assertion when assigning multidimensional arrays by indices, a compilation failure for sub calls with multiplication in argument expressions, and a string-number conversion issue where values were incorrectly converted to ASCII characters instead of being parsed as numbers.

Application fixes address issues in Lotus Notes 8.x, Logos 9, WinSCP, HomeSite 5.5, GOM Player, Wargaming Game Center, GraphPad Prism 9, GXSCC, ExamDiff Pro, Command & Conquer 3, Command & Conquer Red Alert 3, Photoshop CS2, and SteelSeries GG 110.0.

This release also resolves a Wargaming Game Center issue where the window did not appear, a GraphPad Prism 9 problem that prevented saving .pzfx project files without msxml6 installed, and a GXSCC crash when dragging a valid MIDI file into the application window.

Game-related fixes address a winhttp issue affecting DOAXVV at the title screen, similar errors in Command & Conquer 3 and Command & Conquer Red Alert 3, and a missing MSVC vtable byte pattern in d3d9 .

For more information, visit the announcement. Wine 11.9’s source code can be downloaded from GitLab’s project page. Binary packages for supported Linux distributions will be provided through the project’s download repositories.