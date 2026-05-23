Phosh 0.55 GNOME-Based Mobile Shell Released with Syncthing Quick Settings

Phosh 0.55 adds a Syncthing quick setting, screen dimming fixes, Phoc 0.55 with wlroots 0.20, and more mobile Linux updates.

Phosh (short for Phone Shell), a graphical user interface designed specifically for Linux-based mobile devices built on GNOME technologies and uses Wayland as its display protocol, has just released version 0.55, based on GNOME 50 and wlroots 0.20.

One of the main changes is that version 0.55 adds a Syncthing quick setting for faster file synchronization access, resolves screen dimming issues on devices lacking an ambient light sensor, and addresses various bugs, including memory leaks.

Phosh 0.55 GNOME-Based Mobile Shell

Moreover, Phoc 0.55, Phosh’s lower-level display/compositor, updates the mobile Wayland compositor to wlroots 0.20. Additionally, this release introduces window tiling margins, a focus frame, improved GPU reset handling, and enhanced modal dialog support through xdg-dialog-v1 and gtk-shell. New protocol support includes xdg-dialog-v1 and ext-data-control-manager-v1.

Another component, Phosh Mobile Settings 0.55, introduces several user-facing enhancements, including a new language panel, improved configuration options, and an on-screen keyboard setting for automatic space handling. Stevia, the on-screen keyboard, also receives updated translations.

This cycle also introduces syncbus 0.1, a D-Bus server for Syncthing that exposes select Syncthing features over D-Bus and includes an Adwaita-based demo client. Plus, the release also adds phosh-first-boot 0.0.1, a first-boot helper for Phosh.

Additional updates include phosh-wallpapers 0.55, which adds a UKI boot splash logo; gmobile 0.7.1, now supporting display panels for the MacBook Pro 14-inch M1 Pro 2021, MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro 2023, and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro; and libpms-rs 0.0.2, which provides updated bindings for Phosh Mobile Settings 0.55.

For additional details, see the announcement.

Image credits: Phosh Project