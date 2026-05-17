Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 20, 2026 (May 11 – 17)

Welcome to Week 20 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from May 11 to 17.
Linux Distributions
This week brought four updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.
- Debian 13.5 Released with 103 Security Fixes and 144 Stability Updates
- SparkyLinux 8.3 Brings Updated Plasma, LXQt, Xfce, and MATE Editions
- Rescuezilla 2.6.2 Adds Ubuntu 26.04 LTS-Based Build
- Tails 7.7.3 Emergency Release Fixes Dirty Frag Vulnerability
Software Updates
In addition, here is a summary of the latest open-source software updates featured this week.
- COSMIC Desktop 1.0.13 Improves Compositor, Files, and Setup
- KDE Plasma 6.6.5 Released with KWin and Display Fixes
- KDE Plasma 6.7 Beta Is Out, Here’s What to Expect in the Final Release
- APT 3.3.1 Released to Debian Unstable with Solver Improvements
- LibreOffice 25.8.7 Released as Final Update Before 25.8 Reaches EOL
- Wine 11.9 Improves Native Wayland Gaming Support
- Nginx 1.31 Released with HTTP Forward Proxy Support
- Hyprland 0.55.1 Rolls Out with Fixes for Lua Configs and Rendering
- PipeWire 1.6.5 Multimedia Framework Fixes Muted Audio Output Issues
- GStreamer 1.28.3 Released with Security and Playback Fixes
- OpenZFS 2.4.2 Released with Linux Kernel 7.0 Compatibility
- Fwupd 2.1.3 Adds New Hardware Support
- OpenTofu 1.12 IaC Tool Adds Dynamic prevent_destroy Support
- NetworkManager 1.56.1 Adds GENEVE Interface Support
- MuseScore Studio 4.7 Notation App Adds New Guitar Features
- Photoflare 1.7 Image Editor Released After Years of Silence
- PeaZip 11.1 File Archiver Adds Security Fixes and Updates 7z Backend
Must-Reads You Can’t Miss
The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments this week. Key highlights include:
- Fragnesia Is Yet Another Dirty Frag Style Linux Kernel Exploit
- Linus Torvalds Merges New Linux Kernel Security Bug Guidelines
- KDE Lands Over €1 Million Investment for Open Source Desktop Work
- Rocky Linux Adds Security Repo for Urgent Fixes
- Fedora Hummingbird Introduces a Container-Native Rolling Linux Variant
- Fedora AI Desktop Initiative Blocked After Council Vote Reversal
- What to Expect from the RPM 6.1 Package Manager
- GitLab Restructures Around AI Agents and Cuts Jobs
- BudsLink Brings AirPods and Galaxy Buds Controls to Linux
That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 19 of 2026 (May 4 – 10), you can catch up here, where you’ll find Parrot OS 7.2, Manjaro 26.1 Preview, Hyprland 0.55, COSMIC Desktop 1.0.12, Fish Shell 4.7, Mesa 26.1, Inkscape 1.4.4, FreeRDP 3.26, Linux Faces Dirty Frag Privilege Flaw, Linux Kernel Killswitch Proposed, Debian Now Blocks Non-Reproducible Packages from Testing, Star Labs StarFighter Linux Laptop, and many more.
Be sure to keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest updates from the Linux and open-source world.
Have a great week ahead!