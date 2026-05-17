Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 20, 2026 (May 11 – 17)

Catch up on the latest Linux news: Debian 13.5, COSMIC Desktop 1.0.13, Plasma 6.7 Beta, Wine 11.9, Fragnesia vulnerability, new Linux kernel security bug guidelines, and more.

Welcome to Week 20 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from May 11 to 17.

Linux Distributions

This week brought four updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.

Software Updates

In addition, here is a summary of the latest open-source software updates featured this week.

Must-Reads You Can’t Miss

The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments this week. Key highlights include:

That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 19 of 2026 (May 4 – 10), you can catch up here, where you’ll find Parrot OS 7.2, Manjaro 26.1 Preview, Hyprland 0.55, COSMIC Desktop 1.0.12, Fish Shell 4.7, Mesa 26.1, Inkscape 1.4.4, FreeRDP 3.26, Linux Faces Dirty Frag Privilege Flaw, Linux Kernel Killswitch Proposed, Debian Now Blocks Non-Reproducible Packages from Testing, Star Labs StarFighter Linux Laptop, and many more.

Be sure to keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest updates from the Linux and open-source world.

Have a great week ahead!