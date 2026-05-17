APT 3.3.1 Released to Debian Unstable with Solver Improvements

APT 3.3.1 package manager is now in Debian unstable, bringing small maintenance fixes for solver3, dirstream handling, and authentication config warnings.

APT 3.3.1 package manager has been introduced in Debian unstable as a minor maintenance update, addressing resolver behavior, internal code corrections, and a regression fix.

The main improvement is that the update modifies solver3, APT’s newer dependency resolver, to consider installed package suggestions earlier in the dependency resolution process.

APT 3.3.1 also resolves a regression in dirstream handling. Additionally, the release provides two internal C++ corrections: one related to noexcept usage identified by GCC and another rectifying an incorrect std::make_unique conversion.

Finally, a new warning is displayed when auth.conf (used when an APT repository requires authentication) is unreadable. Since this file stores APT authentication data, the warning is intended to help identify permission or access issues.

For more details, see the changelog.

APT 3.3.1 is currently in Debian Unstable, where new package versions are tested before migrating further through Debian’s development process.