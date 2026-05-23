KDE Plasma 6.7 Gets More Crash Fixes Ahead of June Release

KDE Plasma 6.7 remains on track for its planned June 16 release (beta is already available), with a new set of fixes targeting stability, desktop behavior, Discover, KWin, and various Plasma widgets.

Notably, when clearing the clipboard with starred items present, Plasma now preserves starred entries automatically. These must be cleared manually, and users are no longer prompted to remove them.

The Disks & Devices widget received a visual update. When a disk is connected, and the widget appears, it no longer briefly flashes the notification icon.

On the bug fixes side, Plasma 6.7 now resolves desktop crashes that could occur when connecting or disconnecting screens. There’s also a workaround for a Qt issue that caused the crash reporter to crash repeatedly, preventing users from reporting the original problem.

Discover received two key fixes. One addresses a crash that could occur when installing a Flatpak application from a downloaded .flatpakref file. The other corrects inconsistent state reporting, where Discover might display different install or uninstall statuses for the same application on different pages.

In KWin, developers fixed memory leaks and resolved two pointer-related issues with the Zoom effect. One fix prevents duplicate pointers from appearing when enlarging the pointer, while another ensures the pointer remains synchronized when dragging items while zoomed in.

Multi-monitor support was improved as well. Plasma now includes stronger safeguards to prevent gaps between screens in multi-monitor layouts, addressing issues with desktop geometry and window placement.

Additional fixes were made to widgets and the desktop shell. The Weather Report widget no longer causes Plasma to crash during update checks. On X11, an issue that caused the Kickoff Application Launcher to grow vertically after login has been resolved. The Digital Clock widget now correctly colors calendar-event dots for days from the previous month.

Finally, the Global Theme creator was updated to fix an issue that caused panel settings to be saved incorrectly.

For more details, refer to the “This Week in Plasma” post series on the KDE Blogs.