COSMIC Desktop 1.0.13 Improves Compositor, Files, and Setup

COSMIC Desktop 1.0.13 brings compositor, Files, setup, OSD, media player, and workspace fixes, plus translation and dependency updates.

COSMIC Desktop 1.0.13 has been released as the latest maintenance update to System76’s Rust-based desktop environment. Here’s what has changed.

COSMIC’s Wayland compositor, cosmic-comp , fixes IME popup positioning and resize handling, addressing two input and window-management issues in this release.

The COSMIC Files app now includes a button to clear recent files, allowing users to easily remove recent activity. The update also addresses issues with alternate icon themes, enhancing visual consistency for those using non-default icons. Plus, COSMIC Initial Setup now resolves a blank languages page on non-systemd systems.

COSMIC Desktop 1.0.13

COSMIC OSD receives two fixes: the polkit agent now correctly uses sockets, and input is no longer blocked by the on-screen display indicator, which prevents the OSD from interfering with normal input when status indicators are visible.

On the multimedia side, COSMIC Player now offers skip forward and backward playback controls, enhancing media navigation. The update also enables translation of desktop and metainfo files using xdgen through Weblate.

Finally, COSMIC Settings removes a misleading Wi-Fi search placeholder, and COSMIC Workspaces now keep workspace titles and previews at the same width, improving consistency in the workspace overview.

For more information, see the changelog.

COSMIC Desktop 1.0.13 packages are expected to arrive in the repositories of rolling-release distros such as Arch, openSUSE Tumbleweed, CachyOS, and others shortly. Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS users already have it available as an update.