KDE Plasma 6.6.5 Released with KWin and Display Fixes

KDE Plasma 6.6.5 is now available as the latest maintenance update in the Plasma 6.6 series, first introduced in February 2026. The focus is entirely on bug fixes. Here are the most important ones.

KWin, KDE’s window manager and compositor, receives several display and rendering fixes. The update improves DRM output handling by updating only GPUs that have changed, avoiding multi-GPU copies with unsupported formats, resolving issues with restoring and saving custom output modes, and refining mode-matching behavior.

This release also addresses fullscreen handling in the X11 backend, restores layer updates for fullscreen windows, improves interactive output resizing, and ensures input devices are mapped to device outputs instead of logical outputs. Additionally, NVIDIA users benefit from a fix that sets the full color range for RGB planes.

KScreen receives updates for display configuration. The settings module now hides the DDC/CI option when HDR is enabled, prevents gaps when creating display replicas, and corrects an off-by-one error in output handling.

The Kickoff application launcher now opens categories with the Return key, avoids displaying a sidebar scrollbar when no screen is present, and no longer activates when items are dropped.

Additional fixes address submenu background opacity, tablet settings line drawing, initial tablet start position, keyboard settings button positioning, and KRunner integration with plasma-systemmonitor actions.

Plasma Workspace includes improvements to several desktop areas. Kickoff now displays a separator after recent files from the service runner, font settings buttons are more accessible, and XEmbed system tray icon transparency has been corrected.

The update also improves handling of new logind states, enhances logout text readability with themes such as Air and Breeze Light, and ensures the clipboard is always set when an entry is moved to the top in Klipper. Region and language settings receive a locale suffix matching fix, and notifications benefit from null-guard improvements.

For multi-screen users, Plasma 6.6.5 resolves a lock screen timezone initialization race. KDE also addresses stale transition metadata when changing time zones.

Powerdevil, KDE’s power management service, resolves an issue where screen brightness could become stuck at 30% after a restart. Spectacle, KDE’s screenshot tool, now remains active briefly after copying screenshots to prevent issues with copied captures.

Plasma NetworkManager improves accessibility for switches, maintains focus on the password field when hovering over another network entry, and ensures placeholder text does not remain visible when the applet closes. Plus, Plasma Login Manager now waits for udev to settle before starting plasmalogin and prevents connection leaks when greeter windows are destroyed.

Finally, Discover receives minor fixes related to progress view text color handling and rpm-ostree integration. Additional updates are included in Breeze, Oxygen, Plasma Addons, kglobalacceld, plasma-integration, plasma-keyboard, Plasma Mobile, print-manager, qqc2-breeze-style, and xdg-desktop-portal-kde.

For more details, see the release announcement or check out the full changelog. The next release, KDE Plasma 6.7, is expected in about a month, in mid-June.