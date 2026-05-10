Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 19, 2026 (May 4 – 10)

Welcome to Week 19 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from May 4 to 10.
Linux Distributions
This week brought three updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.
- Parrot OS 7.2 Ships with Linux Kernel 6.19 and Copy Fail Fix
- Manjaro 26.1 Preview Brings GNOME 50, Plasma 6.6, and Xfce 4.20
- Arch-Based Omarchy 3.8 Adds Reminders, Live Weather, and Default App Controls
Software Updates
In addition, here is a summary of the latest open-source software updates featured this week.
- Hyprland 0.55 Brings Lua Configs and User-Defined Layouts
- KDE Gear 26.04.1 Apps Collection Rolls Out, Here’s What’s New
- KDE Frameworks 6.26 Brings More KIO, Kirigami, and Baloo Fixes
- COSMIC Desktop 1.0.12 Brings More Desktop Polish
- Fish Shell 4.7 Brings Completion, History, and UI Fixes
- Steam May 2026 Client Update Adds Controller Popups and Battery Controls
- Valve Ships Second Steam Client Update in May with More Steam Controller Fixes
- Mesa 26.1 Graphics Stack Brings Vulkan and OpenGL Improvements
- Inkscape 1.4.4 Brings 24 Crash Fixes and Faster Performance
- Kdenlive 26.04.1 Video Editor Fixes Serious Project File Security Flaw
- FreeRDP 3.26 Released with CVE Fixes and Android Client Overhaul
- Raspberry Pi Imager 2.0.9 Brings CM5 Secure Boot Re-Provisioning Work
- Incus 7.0 LTS Container & Virtual Machine Manager Released
- FreshRSS 1.29 Feed Aggregator Adds New Sorting Controls
- Node.js 26 Debuts with Temporal API Enabled by Default
- Ubuntu Touch 24.04-1.3 Lands as UBports Prepares 24.04-2.0
- Traefik Proxy 3.7 Adds Production Ready Ingress NGINX Migration Path
Must-Reads You Can’t Miss
The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments this week. Key highlights include:
- After Copy Fail, Linux Now Faces Dirty Frag Privilege Flaw
- Linux Kernel Killswitch Proposed After Recent Vulnerability Disclosures
- Debian Now Blocks Non-Reproducible Packages from Testing
- PHP Officially Retires Its Legacy License
- Podman 6 Container Management Tool Set for Late May Release
- Amazon’s New Open-Source Rex Project Controls What Scripts Can Do
Hardware Updates
As for the hardware, I’ve introduced you to two new, powerful Linux laptops worth checking out.
- TUXEDO BM15 Debuts as a Repairable Linux Business Laptop
- Star Labs StarFighter Linux Laptop Finally Goes on Sale
That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 18 of 2026 (Apr 27 – May 3), you can catch up here, where you’ll find Fedora 44, EndeavourOS Titan Neo, DietPi 10.3, APT 3.3, Arch Linux May ISO, Wine 11.8, LibreOffice 26.2.3, Zed Code Editor 1.0, AerynOS Gets New Branding and Updated Desktop Stacks, Copy Fail Linux Kernel Flaw Allows Local Users to Gain Root, and many more.
Be sure to keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest updates from the Linux and open-source world.
Have a great week ahead!