Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 19, 2026 (May 4 – 10)

Catch up on the latest Linux news: Parrot OS 7.2, Manjaro 26.1 Preview, Hyprland 0.55, KDE Gear 26.04.1, COSMIC Desktop 1.0.12, Linux kernel killswitch proposed, and more.

Welcome to Week 19 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from May 4 to 10.

Linux Distributions

This week brought three updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.

Software Updates

In addition, here is a summary of the latest open-source software updates featured this week.

Must-Reads You Can’t Miss

The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments this week. Key highlights include:

Hardware Updates

As for the hardware, I’ve introduced you to two new, powerful Linux laptops worth checking out.

That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 18 of 2026 (Apr 27 – May 3), you can catch up here, where you’ll find Fedora 44, EndeavourOS Titan Neo, DietPi 10.3, APT 3.3, Arch Linux May ISO, Wine 11.8, LibreOffice 26.2.3, Zed Code Editor 1.0, AerynOS Gets New Branding and Updated Desktop Stacks, Copy Fail Linux Kernel Flaw Allows Local Users to Gain Root, and many more.

Be sure to keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest updates from the Linux and open-source world.

Have a great week ahead!