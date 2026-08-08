Polychromatic 0.9.8 OpenRazer Front-End Improves Brightness Controls

Polychromatic 0.9.8 is out with Razer Blade 16 (2023) support, a smoother brightness slider, improved icon lookups, and several fixes.

Polychromatic 0.9.8 has been released as the latest maintenance update to the open-source Linux app that provides a graphical interface for controlling RGB lighting and other settings on supported Razer peripherals (acting as a GUI for OpenRazer), adding a new device map for the Razer Blade 16 (2023).

Beyond the new device support, the brightness slider has been optimized to prevent lag when adjusting lighting levels, and application icon lookups have been improved when users select a custom icon for an effect.

Another fix addresses a zombie process that could remain running after launching the tray applet from Polychromatic’s Controller application.

Polychromatic 0.9.8 also expands the project’s localization capabilities by adding support for translating its AppStream metainfo. In addition, a Traditional Chinese translation has been introduced, and the existing Polish and Russian translations have been updated.

For additional details, see the changelog.

Polychromatic 0.9.8 is available now from the project’s GitHub repository. Linux users can also install the application via the distribution-specific repositories listed on the project’s website, with repository-based installation recommended.