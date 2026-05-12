LibreOffice 25.8.7 Released as Final Update Before 25.8 Reaches EOL

LibreOffice 25.8.7 is the final update in the 25.8 series, providing crash fixes, document handling improvements, and security updates.

The Document Foundation has released LibreOffice 25.8.7, the final maintenance update in the 25.8 branch, as this series will reach end of life on June 12, 2026, after which security updates will end. Users should transition to the LibreOffice 26.2.x branch for ongoing support.

The new version includes only minor bug fixes and security updates. Resolved issues include a crash when inserting a hyperlink with an empty system clipboard and another crash when closing LibreOffice opened through the SDK.

Impress now resolves an issue where printing presentation notes could use all available system memory. The update also fixes the initial word count display after opening a document and addresses a chart problem related to 1904 null-date handling. Plus, Calc now includes the Saudi Riyal currency symbol as a minor improvement.

Moreover, this update improves DOCX compatibility by fixing a formula import issue caused by improper escaping of the [ character. It also resolves abnormal compression of full-width brackets when Japanese or Kana punctuation compression is enabled.

Finally, LibreOffice 25.8.7 updates several bundled libraries and dependencies, including Expat, FreeType, libpng, libtiff, NSS, OpenSSL, Python, lxml, and curl. These updates support ongoing maintenance and security.

For more details of everything that’s been fixed in LibreOffice 25.8.7, check out the release notes for the RC1, RC2, and RC3 versions. The official announcement is here.

LibreOffice 25.8.7 is available for Windows, macOS, and Linux from the official download page. Linux users will receive the update through their distribution once it is packaged by maintainers.