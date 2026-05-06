FreeRDP 3.26 Released with CVE Fixes and Android Client Overhaul

FreeRDP 3.26 is now available as a maintenance release with three high-ranking CVE fixes, macOS H.264 VideoToolbox support, and Android client improvements.

FreeRDP, the open-source implementation of Microsoft’s Remote Desktop Protocol that allows users to connect to remote Windows desktops and servers from Linux and other platforms, has released version 3.26.

This update addresses three high-priority CVEs, though identifiers were not assigned at the time of announcement. Users are advised to monitor FreeRDP’s GitHub security advisories for updates.

A key addition in FreeRDP 3.26 is support for VideoToolbox in the H.264 decoder on macOS. As Apple’s framework for hardware-accelerated video processing, VideoToolbox can enhance video performance in RDP sessions on supported macOS systems. The release also enforces YUV420P when VideoToolbox is enabled.

The Android client has undergone an overhaul, with updates including UI modernization, SQLCipher support, and other related changes, with further improvements planned.

This release also includes fixes for smartcard logon, support for PIV retired key slots, and improvements to NTLM-related code. Command-line handling has been updated with parser fixes, new unit tests, and support for the /args-from:file: syntax.

Additional changes include improved input validation, bounds-checking fixes in GDI/GFX and planar codec code, camera streaming cleanup, FreeBSD build updates, and general maintenance.

For more details, see the announcement. FreeRDP 3.26 is now available from the project’s release server.