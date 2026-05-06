COSMIC Desktop 1.0.12 Brings More Desktop Polish

COSMIC Desktop 1.0.12 brings fixes across the compositor, Files, Settings, Store, Terminal, and Edit apps.

System76 has released COSMIC Desktop 1.0.12, a small maintenance update for its Rust-based desktop environment. This release updates the required Rust version to 1.93 and refreshes several dependencies across the COSMIC stack.

Notably, the compositor now features an updated Smithay stack to resolve drag-and-drop issues and includes a DPMS-related fix that improves resume behavior.

COSMIC Files now displays names for network locations and offers improved handling of desktop entry fields. COSMIC Settings has been updated to ensure wallpaper directory scanning follows symlinks. Additionally, this release resolves a panic affecting OpenRC systems using openrc-settingsd .

COSMIC Desktop 1.0.12

COSMIC Store now forces a cache update when users manually check for updates, ensuring more consistent update-checking behavior within the store interface.

COSMIC Terminal introduces a notable usability improvement by allowing users to open new tabs in the current directory. The terminal also updates zoom reset behavior so it applies only to the current tab rather than the entire session.

Finally, COSMIC Edit now supports text box IME, and several COSMIC components receive translation updates and refreshed dependencies.

For more information, see the changelog.

COSMIC Desktop 1.0.12 packages are expected to arrive in the repositories of rolling-release distros such as Arch, openSUSE Tumbleweed, CachyOS, and others shortly. Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS users already have it available as an update.