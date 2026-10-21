DietPi 10.8 Adds New WireGuard Management Tool

DietPi, the lightweight Debian-based Linux distribution for single-board computers, servers, and other resource-constrained devices, has released version 10.8.

The most notable addition is dietpi-wireguard , a new utility for managing WireGuard VPN servers and clients through either an interactive menu or the command line. Users can create VPN servers and clients, display client configurations as QR codes, enable or disable clients, remove them, and adjust settings such as the server port and IP addresses.

The tool also works with existing configurations stored in /etc/wireguard , including installations not created through DietPi’s software manager. Newly configured WireGuard servers now support IPv6 forwarding and NAT66, allowing connected clients to access IPv6 resources through the VPN. Existing servers can enable IPv6 support using the new utility.

Another improvement concerns dietpi-software , which now supports descriptive software identifiers instead of relying exclusively on numeric IDs. For example, Node-RED can be installed using dietpi-software install nodered rather than its previous numeric identifier, 122.

The change also applies to software searches, automated installation settings, and installation records. Existing configurations are migrated automatically, while numeric IDs remain supported for backward compatibility.

Moreover, DietPi now provides its own HAProxy DEB package through its APT repository, removing the need to compile the load balancer from source during installation or reinstallation. Future updates can be installed through the usual apt upgrade process.

At the same time, the default HAProxy configuration has been hardened. Worker processes now run under a dedicated unprivileged haproxy account instead of root, and additional systemd sandboxing restrictions have been introduced. Importantly, the transition preserves existing HAProxy configuration files.

On the networking side, dietpi-network now allows static interfaces to be configured without specifying a default gateway. Virtual network interfaces created by Docker and other container engines are hidden from the host’s network configuration menu, reducing clutter.

Several networking bugs have been addressed. Wi-Fi hotspot settings no longer revert unexpectedly while navigating the configuration menu, and hotspot mode no longer incorrectly starts wpa_supplicant, which could disrupt wireless access points.

The update improves detection of conflicting default gateways and introduces stricter validation for IP addresses, network prefixes, DNS settings, and other network parameters.

On top of that, dietpi-config gains an adjustable time synchronization timeout set to 60 seconds by default. The hostname setting has been moved to the network configuration section.

Application-specific fixes cover several popular self-hosted services. Immich receives a correction for thumbnail generation failures affecting newly uploaded photos containing GPS metadata, while its machine learning component gets a startup fix. However, the latter no longer supports Debian Bookworm and Forky due to updated Python requirements.

For more information, see the changelog. Existing users can upgrade through DietPi’s built-in update utility, while installation images are available from the project’s website.