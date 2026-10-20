SparkyOS 2026.10 Debuts as an Arch-Based Portable Linux Distro

The team behind the Debian-based SparkyLinux distribution has introduced a new project called SparkyOS, with its first release, version 2026.10, now available. Unlike the familiar SparkyLinux, the new system is based on Arch Linux and is designed to run entirely from a USB drive.

The idea is that, instead of installing Linux on internal storage, users can carry a fully functional operating system on a USB drive and boot it on any compatible machine. More importantly, SparkyOS isn’t a traditional live environment where changes disappear after rebooting.

Instead, it works like a regular Linux installation, allowing users to install applications, update packages and the kernel, and save files and settings directly to the USB drive. Everything remains available the next time the system starts, even on a different computer.

SparkyOS 2026.10

Under the hood, the first SparkyOS release uses an Arch Linux rolling-release base, paired with the lightweight Xfce desktop environment and Linux kernel 7.2.11. It also includes access to the AUR, with Yay provided for managing additional packages.

Getting started doesn’t require partitioning a hard drive or a conventional installation process. SparkyOS is distributed as a preconfigured IMG image that users write directly to a USB drive. Once prepared, the drive can boot the operating system on compatible hardware.

The distribution targets 64-bit computers with UEFI firmware and requires a USB drive with at least 16 GB of storage. A faster USB drive provides a better experience, especially when installing applications or performing system updates.

One interesting detail is that SparkyOS isn’t necessarily tied to Arch Linux. The developers describe it as a portable operating system that can be built using different Linux distributions as its foundation. Arch is simply the base chosen for this initial release, leaving room for other variants in the future.

For those interested in trying it, the default username and password are both sparky , while administrative operations are handled through sudo .

For more details, see the announcement.

SparkyOS 2026.10 is available now from the project’s official website, where users can also find the download image and instructions for preparing a bootable USB drive.