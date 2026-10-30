Tails 7.16 Privacy-Focused Linux Distro Released with Tor Browser 16

Tails 7.16 updates Tor Browser to version 16, upgrades the Tor client, and fixes OpenPGP support in Thunderbird.

The Tails project announced version 7.16 of its privacy-focused Linux distribution, which routes internet traffic through the Tor network and leaves no traces on the computer after shutdown.

The main change is the inclusion of Tor Browser 16, released a day earlier. Based on Firefox ESR 153, it introduces a redesigned settings interface, replacing the General section with dedicated categories for Appearance, Downloads, Tabs and browsing, Accessibility, and Languages.

Tor-specific settings, including Connection and Security Level, have been reorganized to match the new layout. Additionally, potentially dangerous settings that could compromise privacy or increase browser fingerprinting risks are now hidden or come with warnings.

Tails 7.16

Another notable addition is an optional privacy feature called generic window titles. When enabled, it replaces webpage titles in browser windows with a generic “Tor Browser” label, preventing other local applications from identifying visited websites through window titles.

The feature is disabled by default while developers evaluate potential compatibility issues with screen readers, window managers, and application switchers.

Under the hood, Tails 7.16 updates the Tor client to version 0.4.9.15, while Thunderbird receives a fix for an issue affecting its OpenPGP functionality, restoring support for encrypted and digitally signed email.

Users running Tails 7.0 or later can update automatically to version 7.16 while preserving their Persistent Storage. Those having problems with automatic upgrades can use the manual upgrade procedure.

As always, users should distinguish between upgrading an existing Tails USB stick and performing a fresh installation, as the latter erases any existing Persistent Storage on that device.

For more information, see the official announcement. Tails 7.16 is available as a USB image for installation on USB sticks and as an ISO image for DVDs and virtual machines.