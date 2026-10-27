Fedora Linux 45 Delayed Again, New Release Date Set for November 3

Fedora Linux 45 faces another delay due to unresolved blocker bugs, pushing its target release date to November 3, 2026.

Fedora Linux 45 has been delayed a second time, missing its October 27 release date. The Fedora Project has set November 3 as the new target after deciding to postpone due to unresolved blocker bugs.

As we reported earlier, Fedora 45 was originally scheduled to arrive on October 20 before being pushed back by one week. However, the situation has not improved sufficiently for the distribution to receive final approval.

According to an official announcement by Fedora Operations Architect Aoife Moloney, the Fedora 45 Final RC-1.2 release candidate was declared NO-GO during the October 22 Go/No-Go meeting due to outstanding blocker bugs.

As of October 27, one accepted release blocker remains on the Fedora 45 Final blocker tracker. It affects Stratis encrypted storage pools, which can fail to initialize during boot because the expected root device is unavailable.

Three additional issues are proposed as release blockers. They concern SSH key passphrases not unlocking automatically after upgrading from Fedora 44, problems replacing migrated GNOME Online Accounts credentials, and an SELinux policy update that breaks SSH port forwarding.

Importantly, these three issues have not yet been formally accepted as release blockers. The tracker also lists several freeze exceptions covering other components, including GDM, KDE Plasma, and network configuration.

The Fedora team has scheduled its next Final Go/No-Go meeting for Thursday, October 29. Developers and quality assurance representatives will review remaining issues and decide if the distribution is ready for release.

If the outstanding blockers are resolved and the final release candidate meets Fedora’s release criteria, Fedora Linux 45 could arrive on November 3. Otherwise, another postponement remains possible.

For now, users waiting to upgrade to Fedora 45 will need to wait at least another week as the Fedora Project works toward a release that meets its quality requirements.