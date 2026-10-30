Labwc 0.20.3 Wayland Compositor Adds Custom Pointer Acceleration

Labwc 0.20.3 introduces custom pointer acceleration, new input settings, and fixes for screen locking, XWayland, and window management.

The labwc project has released version 0.20.3 of its lightweight, stacking Wayland compositor inspired by Openbox, adding new input configuration options and fixes for screen locking, XWayland, and window management.

One main addition is support for libinput’s native custom pointer acceleration profile. Users can configure separate acceleration curves for pointer motion, scrolling, and fallback behavior through the accelProfile , motionCurve , scrollCurve , and fallbackCurve settings.

The release also expands libinput configuration with two options, clickfingerButtonMap and rotationAngle , providing more control over touchpad button mapping and device rotation. Mouse bindings gain an overrideInhibition option, and a new snapping configuration setting allows the snap overlay to appear above the window being dragged.

Labwc 0.20.3 fixes a screen-locking issue where the lock screen could fail to receive input focus if a popup with an active grab was present when locking the session. It also fixes an input capture problem affecting Lan Mouse by applying pointer constraints to layer-shell surfaces.

XWayland receives fixes for rare window focus and geometry issues caused by outdated window dimensions. Additionally, an xdg-shell regression has been resolved where restoring a window that was initially maximized could leave it using its maximized dimensions instead of returning to its normal size.

Other fixes address coordinate overflow involving touch devices, internal menus breaking when custom labels are defined, and menu behavior when pressing the Super key. The release also corrects handling of privileged interface permissions and ensures pipe menus are ready before keyboard accelerators enter them.

Finally, labwc 0.20.3 introduces several smaller behavioral changes. Close and Kill actions are permitted during window switching, tilde expansion has been adjusted for better POSIX shell compatibility, and xkbcommon can access environment variables when labwc runs with elevated privileges.

For more information, see the changelog.