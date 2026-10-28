Yay 13.1 AUR Helper Released with Faster Dependency Resolution, Improved Search

Yay, the widely used AUR helper for Arch Linux and Arch-based distros, has released version 13.1, with faster dependency resolution, which should reduce the time Yay spends determining package requirements during installation and upgrades.

The release also optimizes search processing by precomputing scoring metrics and normalizing package fields and search terms more efficiently.

Package searching has been refined, especially for queries with multiple terms. The updated matching and filtering logic aims to deliver more relevant results, making it easier to locate packages when searches include several keywords.

Another important change concerns how Yay handles packages from different sources. Version 13.1 now prefers replacements from official repositories over matching AUR upgrades.

Additionally, exact package-name matches respect the repository order defined in pacman.conf, ensuring package selection follows the user’s configured repository priorities.

The update also introduces render hooks for package searches, allowing users to customize how search results are displayed through Yay’s Lua scripting capabilities.

Speaking of Lua, this release adds type definitions for the yay global, improving integration with Lua language servers. It also extends support for structured configuration options supplied through name-keyed tables and improves handling of search filters that return unrecognized values.

Command-line usability has improved as well. Yay now provides contextual help for individual operations, supports translated help messages, and displays descriptions of long command-line options on separate lines for better readability.

On the bug-fixing side, version 13.1 addresses dependency metadata handling when building packages from .SRCINFO files, adds cleanup of ALPM locks when operations are interrupted, and fixes issues involving Git diff commands and remote repository queries.

Finally, the release includes updated translations, additional automated tests, and maintenance changes to its development workflows.

For more information, see the changelog on GitHub.