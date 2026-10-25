Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 43, 2026 (October 19 – 25)

Catch up on the latest Linux news: Kernel 7.3, OBS Studio 33.0, COSMIC 1.11, KeePassXC 2.8, OpenSSL 4.1, BeamFS filesystem proposed for inclusion in the Linux kernel, and more.

Welcome to Week 43 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from October 19 to 25.

Linux Distributions

This week brought three updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.

Software Updates

Here’s a summary of this week’s latest open-source software updates.

Must-Reads You Can’t Miss

The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments. Key highlights include:

That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 42 of 2026 (October 12 to 18), you can catch up here, where you’ll find Ubuntu 26.10, Omarchy 4.0.5, KDE Plasma 6.8, ONLYOFFICE Docs 10.0, Wine 11.20, Firefox 158, OpenRGB 1.1, Forgejo 17.0, Linus Torvalds Rejects AI Coding Bans, Linux Mint 27 “Adrien” Coming This Christmas, and many more.

That’s all from me for this week. As always, keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest news from the Linux and open-source world.

Thanks for reading, and have a great week ahead!