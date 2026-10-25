Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 43, 2026 (October 19 – 25)

Welcome to Week 43 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from October 19 to 25.
Linux Distributions
This week brought three updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.
- SparkyOS 2026.10 Debuts as an Arch-Based Portable Linux Distro
- Tails 7.15.1 Privacy-Focused Linux Distro Released as Emergency Security Update
- DietPi 10.8 Adds New WireGuard Management Tool
Software Updates
Here’s a summary of this week’s latest open-source software updates.
- Linux Kernel 7.3 Is Out with New FailFS, Scheduler Changes, and More
- OBS Studio 33.0 Released with Updated Browser Engine, Plugin Changes
- COSMIC Desktop 1.11 Adds New Touchpad Options, GPU Fixes
- APT 3.3.4 Adds SHA3 Support, Strengthens Download Verification
- Ubuntu Touch 24.04-2.2 Released with Security Fixes, VoLTE Improvements
- KDE Plasma 6.8.1 Released with KWin Fixes, RDP Improvements
- KeePassXC 2.8 Password Manager Released with Qt 6, Wayland Support
- WireGuard Easy 15.5 Adds AmneziaWG 3.1 Support, Security Fixes
- OpenSSL 4.1 Released with DTLS 1.3 Support, Crypto Optimizations
- LibreSSL 4.4 Released with Post-Quantum TLS Improvements, Security Fixes
- qBittorrent 5.3 Released with Web UI Improvements, Security Fixes
- PipeWire 1.6.10 Multimedia Framework Released with JACK Crash Fixes
- openSUSE’s Agama 25 Installer Adds Web Terminal, Improves Networking
- Shelly 3.1.9 Arch Linux Package Manager Adds File Migration Support
- Calibre 9.17 E-Book Manager Adds JPEG XL Support, Speeds Up Conversions
- BleachBit 6.0.6 Cleaner and Privacy Tool Released with Faster File Wiping
- LXD 6.10 Container & Virtual Machine Manager Released as New LTS
- GNU Nano 9.3 CLI Text Editor Released with Two Minor Fixes
- Pangolin 1.25 Tunneled Reverse Proxy Adds HTTP Redirects and mTLS
- Steam Client Update Fixes Vulkan Game Freezes on Linux
- DankMaterialShell Becomes Dux Shell with Major 2.0 Release
- Lightpanda 1.0 Released as Lightweight Headless Browser Exits Beta
- Contour 0.8 Terminal Emulator Adds Command Blocks, Faster Rendering
- Fwupd 2.1.9 Linux Firmware Updater Adds New Hardware Support
- Transmission 4.1.4 BitTorrent Client Fixes Download and Security Issues
Must-Reads You Can’t Miss
The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments. Key highlights include:
- KDE Plasma 6.9 to Improve Wayland PiP and Multi-Monitor Support
- Critical PHP Vulnerabilities Allow Remote Code Execution, Emergency Fixes Released
- BeamFS Filesystem Proposed for Inclusion in the Linux Kernel
- LiberNT: New ReactOS Fork Aims for Windows 11 Compatibility
- Meet Riff, an Open-Source Spotify Client Built for GNOME
- ReactOS Now Supports Installation on NTFS After Nearly a Decade of Work
- Bitwarden Moves Official App Builds to Commercial License, Keeps GPLv3 Version
- systemd Officially Adds Rust Support for New Components
- Sentry Pledges $1 Million to Open Source Maintainers
- LibreOffice Hits 9.4 Million Downloads in Just Eight Weeks
- OpenBSD 8.0 Released with 64-vCPU VM Support, Intel Arc Graphics
- Wine on OpenBSD? Yes, and It Can Already Run The Witcher 3
- Meet Linksy, an Open-Source Device Connectivity Tool for Linux
That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 42 of 2026 (October 12 to 18), you can catch up here, where you’ll find Ubuntu 26.10, Omarchy 4.0.5, KDE Plasma 6.8, ONLYOFFICE Docs 10.0, Wine 11.20, Firefox 158, OpenRGB 1.1, Forgejo 17.0, Linus Torvalds Rejects AI Coding Bans, Linux Mint 27 “Adrien” Coming This Christmas, and many more.
That’s all from me for this week. As always, keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest news from the Linux and open-source world.
Thanks for reading, and have a great week ahead!