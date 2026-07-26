Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 30, 2026 (July 20 – 26)

Catch up on the latest Linux news: COSMIC 1.4, VirtualBox 7.2.14, Firefox 153, Wine 11.14, Hyprland 0.56, OBS Studio 32.2, Debian developers debate ban on AI-assisted contributions, and more.

Welcome to Week 30 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from July 20 to 26.

Linux Distributions

This week brought only two updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.

Software Updates

In addition, here is a summary of the latest open-source software updates featured this week.

Must-Reads You Can’t Miss

The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments this week. Key highlights include:

Hardware Updates

Raspberry Pi announced its new 10-inch Touch Display 2, with a 1200×1920 resolution, ten-finger touch support, and native Raspberry Pi OS integration.

That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 29 of 2026 (July 13 – July 19), you can catch up here, where you’ll find Clonezilla Live 3.3.3, COSMIC Desktop 1.3, KDE Plasma 6.7.3, Blender 5.2 LTS, Kitty 0.48, Perl 5.44, DXVK 3.0.2, FreeRDP 3.30, Forgejo 16.0, Gitea 1.27, Microsoft Gives Visual Studio Code a Modern UI Preview, Linux Mint and GNOME Calendar Clash Resurfaces Months Later, and many more.

Be sure to keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest updates from the Linux and open-source world.

Have a great week ahead!