Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 30, 2026 (July 20 – 26)

Welcome to Week 30 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from July 20 to 26.
Linux Distributions
This week brought only two updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.
- Ubuntu Touch 24.04-2.0 Released with Browser Upgrade and Printing Support
- Tails 7.10 Anonymous OS Released with Improved Data-Loss Protection
Software Updates
In addition, here is a summary of the latest open-source software updates featured this week.
- COSMIC Desktop 1.4 Improves System Monitor with App Controls and GPU Stats
- Wine 11.14 Brings New WoW64 Mode to FreeBSD
- Firefox 153 Brings HDR Video, Built-In PDF Merging, and QR Code Sharing
- Mozilla Thunderbird 153 Adds Native Thundermail Integration
- VirtualBox 7.2.14 Adds Initial Support for Linux Kernel 7.2
- LibreOffice 26.2.5 Open-Source Office Suite Released with 21 Bug Fixes
- Hyprland 0.56 Improves Lua Scripting and Window Layouts
- Ventoy 1.1.17 Improves Secure Boot and Expands OS Support
- OBS Studio 32.2 Makes Adding Sources Easier
- FireDragon v13 Released as a Complete Rewrite of Garuda Linux’s Browser
- IPFire 2.29 Core Update 203 Brings a Major DNS Overhaul
- Auto-cpufreq 3.1 Adds GUI Monitoring and Bluetooth Controls
- NetworkManager 1.58 Adds CLAT, GENEVE, and Wi-Fi 6 GHz Support
- Steam July Client Update Brings Remote Play and Linux Fixes
- Pangolin 1.21 Tunneled Reverse Proxy Adds Direct LAN Connections
Must-Reads You Can’t Miss
The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments this week. Key highlights include:
- Debian Developers Debate Ban on AI-Assisted Contributions
- GNOME Is Building Session Save and Restore, but It Won’t Make GNOME 51
- GNOME Cuts Security Disclosure Deadline From 90 to 30 Days
- Jellyfin Loses Project Leader and Core Team Member in Major Shake-Up
- Meet Shadowfetch Linux, a New Debian-Based Distro Built Around Local AI
- KDE Plasma 6.8 Is Getting Automatic RDP Session Locking
- Jack Dorsey Launches Buzz, an Open-Source Slack Alternative
- JOPDF Offers Linux Users Free, Full-Featured PDF Editing
- Firefox’s Best Privacy Extension Is Becoming a Native Feature
- Simple Taskbar Brings a Windows 11-Like Taskbar to GNOME Desktop
- The Last MPEG-4 Visual Patent Has Expired, Freeing DivX and Xvid Worldwide
- Codeberg Git Hosting Platform Bans Projects Mostly Written by Generative AI
- Canonical Launches Private Enterprise Store for Snaps and Charms
Hardware Updates
Raspberry Pi announced its new 10-inch Touch Display 2, with a 1200×1920 resolution, ten-finger touch support, and native Raspberry Pi OS integration.
That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 29 of 2026 (July 13 – July 19), you can catch up here, where you’ll find Clonezilla Live 3.3.3, COSMIC Desktop 1.3, KDE Plasma 6.7.3, Blender 5.2 LTS, Kitty 0.48, Perl 5.44, DXVK 3.0.2, FreeRDP 3.30, Forgejo 16.0, Gitea 1.27, Microsoft Gives Visual Studio Code a Modern UI Preview, Linux Mint and GNOME Calendar Clash Resurfaces Months Later, and many more.
Be sure to keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest updates from the Linux and open-source world.
Have a great week ahead!