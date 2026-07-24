Wine 11.14 Brings New WoW64 Mode to FreeBSD

Wine 11.14 is now available with DirectSound 7.1 format conversions, a new WoW64 mode for FreeBSD, Start Menu icons, and 21 bug fixes.

Wine 11.14 has been released as the latest version of the open-source compatibility layer for running Windows applications and games on Linux, macOS, and other Unix-like systems.

The update introduces 7.1 format conversions in DirectSound, improving Wine’s handling of multichannel audio formats used by some Windows games and multimedia applications.

It also introduces support for the AES-GMAC algorithm in BCrypt, part of the Windows cryptography API. Desktop integration has been improved, with Wine now supporting icons in the Start Menu.

Moreover, Wine 11.14 adds support for the new WoW64 mode on FreeBSD, which enables 32-bit Windows applications to run within a 64-bit Wine environment without a full set of separate 32-bit Unix libraries, extending availability beyond Linux.

Alongside these additions, Wine 11.14 resolves 21 reported bugs. The gaming-related fixes include a crash that prevented Heroes of the Storm from starting with Direct3D 11. Wine also addresses blank introductory cinematics in Age of Empires and Age of Empires II, a startup compute-shader compilation error in Marble Marcher Community Edition, and a crash in Hedgewars when starting a game against the computer.

Falcon BMS 4.37 received a fix for a startup crash related to the missing D3DX11CreateTextureFromFileA implementation, while a memory alignment validation failure that could crash recent PCSX2 nightly builds has also been corrected.

Application fixes address a Microsoft Word 2016 hang after changing a document’s Design style. Wine 11.14 also resolves crashes during Adobe Reader 11 PDF portfolio searches and the Adobe Reader 9.0 installer.

Other fixes include MSYS2 package-manager key lookups, improved wildcard expansion in the built-in cmd “type” command, better UTF-16 LE script handling in wscript.exe and cscript.exe, and a Wine loader crash when converting a Unix executable path without a corresponding DOS drive mapping.

Finally, this release resolves a TaxAct 2025 rendering issue that displayed a black rectangle over the application window, an incorrect UTF-8 byte-order mark added by msvcrt, and a TreeView notification issue involving checkbox changes.

For additional details, visit the announcement. Wine 11.14’s source code can be downloaded from GitLab’s project page. Binary packages for various Linux distributions will be released through the project’s standard download channels.