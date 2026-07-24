Ventoy 1.1.17 Improves Secure Boot and Expands OS Support

Ventoy 1.1.17 optimizes its Secure Boot process, adds Athena OS and EulerOS support, and fixes several boot issues.

Ventoy, the popular open-source tool for creating multiboot USB drives, has been updated to version 1.1.17, with the most notable change being an optimization of the Secure Boot process.

Operating system compatibility has also been expanded. The new version adds support for Athena OS, an Arch-based Linux distribution focused on cybersecurity, as well as some releases of EulerOS.

Several existing compatibility problems have been addressed as well. Ventoy 1.1.17 fixes boot failures affecting certain UOS releases and the latest GhostBSD version. It also resolves an issue that prevented Proxmox VE from booting after installation when Ventoy’s GRUB2 mode was used.

Additionally, the update corrects a logic error in the disk_write operation and adds enhanced logging for the live injection process to facilitate troubleshooting.

Finally, the Ventoy2Disk.sh installation script now properly handles PATH variables, and fdisk detection works correctly on systems using BusyBox. The release also includes updated translations.

For additional details, refer to the changelog. Ventoy 1.1.17 is available on the project’s GitHub release page for Windows and Linux. Existing installations can be upgraded without removing ISO files from the Ventoy drive.