KDE Plasma 6.8 Is Getting Automatic RDP Session Locking

The upcoming KDE Plasma 6.8 release will automatically lock the session when the last connected RDP client disconnects.

KDE Plasma 6.8, scheduled for release in mid-October with a beta version planned for September 24, will automatically lock the session when the last connected RDP client disconnects.

The new option applies to Plasma’s built-in remote desktop server and should be useful for users who regularly access their computers remotely. Once enabled, it will prevent the desktop from remaining unlocked and accessible locally after the remote connection has ended.

KDE developers are also improving the Plasma Login Manager, which will remember the last desktop session used by each individual account. This means that on systems offering multiple desktop environments or session types, users will no longer need to pick their preferred one again every time they log in.

Another notable addition planned for Plasma 6.8 is kscreenctl , a new command-line utility for managing connected displays. KDE describes it as a future replacement for the existing kscreen-doctor tool, promising more functionality, greater reliability, and a more conventional command syntax.

Multi-monitor users will benefit from an update to the Meta plus number shortcuts, which will now target the panel on the active screen. Currently, these shortcuts may activate applications from the primary monitor’s panel instead.

Discover will receive several refinements as well. The transaction progress page will more clearly group active and completed operations, with running jobs displayed at the top. KDE has also improved the speed of loading Flatpak application icons.

On top of that, Plasma Setup will allow users to search for languages by locale code, localized name, or English name.

In addition to new features for Plasma 6.8, KDE is addressing issues in supported releases. Plasma 6.7.4, expected on August 4, will fix a KWin crash during login on some laptops and resolve a problem that could break Plasma Login Manager after disconnecting and reconnecting a monitor at the login screen.

The update will also restore the ability to change the login screen wallpaper and apply Plasma settings to the Login Manager on systems upgraded from Plasma 6.6. Another fix prevents System Settings from crashing when certain Fanatec racing pedals are connected.

Fixes prepared for the old-stable Plasma 6.6 series, specifically 6.6.7, include a fix for a KWin login crash affecting newer NVIDIA GPUs when recent proprietary drivers are used with certain color-management features. Full-screen video playback in Chromium-based browsers on virtual displays, such as those used during screen recording, will also work again.

Additional corrections will address Plasma freezes when switching activities with unusual configuration values, visual issues in the Digital Clock widget, and blank images in Media Frame slideshows after source files are modified.

For additional details, refer to the “This Week in Plasma” post series on the KDE Blogs.