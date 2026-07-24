Ubuntu Touch 24.04-2.0 Released with Browser Upgrade and Printing Support

UBports has released Ubuntu Touch 24.04-2.0, a feature update to its privacy-focused mobile operating system based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS.

The biggest change is in Morph Browser, whose Chromium engine has been upgraded from version 87 to 134, providing a better foundation for further Chromium upgrades in future Ubuntu Touch 24.04-2.x updates.

Morph Browser now also includes an optional installer for Widevine, the DRM technology required by many commercial streaming services. It can be enabled from Settings > Plugins > Widevine, with the required files extracted from another legal distribution containing Widevine, such as a ChromeOS recovery image.

UBports warns that its installer is not endorsed by Google and that Ubuntu Touch and Morph Browser are not licensed Widevine implementations. Individual streaming platforms may also impose additional browser restrictions, meaning that installing Widevine does not guarantee that every DRM-protected service, including Netflix, will work.

Ubuntu Touch 24.04-2.0 also introduces proper handling of display notches and rounded screen corners. Until now, parts of the interface could be drawn underneath those areas, hiding indicators or controls. The system can now keep interface elements within the usable portion of the display.

However, this feature requires configuration for each device. It is currently enabled for the Fairphone 4 and 5, all supported Volla phones, and several community-maintained devices. Notch avoidance is not yet supported in landscape orientation.

Lomiri, the Ubuntu Touch desktop shell, has received a built-in screenshot editor. After taking a screenshot, users can immediately crop or rotate it, adjust its colors, and then save or share the result with another application. Those who prefer the previous behavior can disable the editor from the Gestures section in System Settings.

Another addition is the ability to print documents directly from an Ubuntu Touch device. Printing is an optional component, not installed by default. It can be enabled from System Settings > Printing, after which documents can be opened or shared with the new Print app.

Keep in mind that automatic discovery of printers on the same Wi-Fi network requires the “Automatically discover network services” option to be enabled in advanced Wi-Fi settings.

The release also improves support for legacy X11 applications distributed through OpenStore, makes the network indicator work better with wired connections provided by docks, and increases the reliability of mobile data connections.

User data encryption based on fscrypt v2 is no longer experimental on newer supported devices. The on-screen keyboard adds support for Georgian, and its emoji collection has grown by about 2,000 entries, now supporting variants like different skin tones.

Unfortunately, several known limitations remain. Hardware-accelerated video decoding is not working in the updated Morph Browser, so videos are currently decoded in software, which can increase battery usage. The browser’s new-tab page also has problems displaying bookmarked websites.

The on-screen keyboard remains broken in X11 applications installed through Libertine. UBports is also still working on a pointer-position issue affecting the keyboard cover of the Volla Tablet, so that device will not receive Ubuntu Touch 24.04-2.0 for now.

Because the new release requires more system storage, Ubuntu Touch 24.04-2.0 is not available for every supported device. UBports is initially offering it as a Beta for a selection of phones and tablets, including the Fairphone 4 and 5, F(x)tec Pro1X, OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord N100, Rabbit R1, Sony Xperia X, several Volla devices, and selected Xiaomi models.

The Zinwa Q25 joins the supported device list with this release. UBports says it will continue working to bring the update to additional devices through later Ubuntu Touch 24.04-2.x releases.

Alongside the feature update, UBports has also released Ubuntu Touch 24.04-1.4 as a smaller maintenance update containing bug fixes, minor improvements, and changes required to prepare some devices for the move to 24.04-2.0.

The good news is that unlike 24.04-2.0, Ubuntu Touch 24.04-1.4 is available for every existing device running version 24.04-1.3. Current users must first install 24.04-1.4 before the option to upgrade to 24.04-2.0 appears in System Settings.

The upgrade can then be performed through System Settings > Update. Once downloaded and installed, the device will reboot to complete the migration to the new Ubuntu Touch release.

For additional details, see the official announcement.