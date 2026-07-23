Tails 7.10 Anonymous OS Released with Improved Data-Loss Protection

The Tails team has released Tails 7.10, the latest update to the privacy-focused Debian-based Linux distro that routes internet traffic through the Tor network and minimizes traces on the host computer.

A key change is a new shutdown procedure based on the standard GNOME implementation. While slightly slower than the previous process, it offers improved protection against accidental data loss.

During shutdown, Tails now warns users if applications remain open or documents are unsaved. The system will automatically complete shutdown after 60 seconds if there is no response. The emergency shutdown option remains available for immediate power-off needs.

Tails 7.10

Tails 7.10 also replaces GNOME Videos with Celluloid as the default media player. According to the developers, Celluloid delivers a more modern and reliable experience for playing locally stored video files.

As an additional security precaution, Celluloid is prevented from accessing the network. Online video files can instead be opened through Tor Browser, while streaming addresses such as IPTV or HLS links can be handled through VLC, which users can install through Tails’ Additional Software feature.

Finally, the release updates Tor Browser to version 15.0.19 and refreshes several firmware packages.

For additional details, refer to the changelog or the release announcement.

Automatic upgrades to Tails 7.10 are available for systems running Tails 7.0 or later. Users unable to complete the automatic upgrade, or whose systems fail to start afterward, can use the manual upgrade procedure.

For new installations, Tails 7.10 is available as a USB image, while ISO images are also provided for DVDs and virtual machines. To preserve Persistent Storage, users should upgrade existing USB installations rather than perform a fresh installation, which erases existing storage data.