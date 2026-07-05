Hannah Montana Linux Is Back, and Yes, It’s Real

The legendary meme distro returns after nearly two decades with a modern Debian Trixie base, KDE Plasma 6, and a whole lot of pink nostalgia.

Some Linux stories seem too strange to believe, but this one is real. Hannah Montana Linux, a memorable novelty distribution from the late 2000s, is back in 2026 with a modern unofficial remaster.

The new project, called Hannah Montana Linux v26.0 powered by kernel 6.12, brings back the internet-famous distro as a Debian-based live system with a heavily themed KDE Plasma desktop. Importantly, rather than being built from scratch, it is a nostalgic remaster that simply updates the original joke for today’s Linux desktop.

If you have not heard the story, the original Hannah Montana Linux was a real Kubuntu-based distro themed after Disney’s Hannah Montana franchise. It became famous because the idea sounded so absurd: a Linux distribution covered in bright pink Hannah Montana branding, with themed wallpapers and KDE customizations.

And now, almost twenty years later, the joke has been updated in a way that… well, actually works. The distro is built with Debian’s live-build system on the Debian 13.5 base, and comes with the Calamares installer.

You can run it as a live image or install it like other desktop Linux distributions. The main version uses KDE Plasma 6 (v6.3.6) and SDDM, and most of the look comes from a re-skinned version of Plasma’s default Breeze theme. And yes, there is plenty of pink.

Hannah Montana Linux v26.0

The developer is clear about what this project is. The README says most of it is a KDE Plasma re-skin, with many parts being modified versions of Breeze. So, while it looks like a dedicated Hannah Montana-themed operating system, it is actually a Debian live image with a customized Plasma desktop.

Additionally, there is also a lighter version called HML26 Lite for users who want to try the remaster on older or less powerful hardware. The main edition uses KDE Plasma 6, which the developer says usually needs about 8 GB of RAM to run well.

The Lite edition replaces Plasma and SDDM with LXQt and LightDM. The project notes say LXQt should work well with about 2 GB of RAM, making it a better choice for low-end machines.

If (for some reason) you do not want to download a prebuilt ISO, you can also build the project from source. The build process uses Debian’s live-build tools, so you need to run it from a Debian-based system. When finished, the ISO you create is a hybrid live image that you can test or install.

Of course, no one should mistake Hannah Montana Linux v26.0 for a mainstream Linux distro meant for production use. Its main appeal is the absurd nostalgia, and that is what makes it interesting. Linux has always welcomed serious engineering, niche experiments, personal remixes, and just-for-fun projects. This one definitely fits in the last two groups.

Still, it is fun to see a famous old Linux meme get a modern update with Debian, KDE Plasma 6, Calamares, and even a lightweight LXQt version. It is silly, unnecessary, and probably not something most people will use every day. But as a reminder of how playful the Linux world can be, it really works.

So yes, Hannah Montana Linux is back. Sweet niblets, indeed.