BleachBit 6.0.2 Cleaner and Privacy Tool Released with AppImage Build for Linux Users

BleachBit 6.0.2 arrives with a new Linux AppImage, cleaners for VS Code, Codium, Cursor, Claude Code, and several Linux-related fixes.

BleachBit, the popular open-source system cleaner for removing unnecessary files and protecting privacy, has released version 6.0.2 as a new maintenance update.

For Linux users, the most notable change is the addition of an AppImage binary that runs on most x86-64 Linux systems without requiring distribution-specific packaging.

The new release also improves Linux trash detection and adds cleaning support for LibreWolf installed from the official .deb package, Transmission installed as a Flatpak, Flatpak localizations, and Profanity, the console-based XMPP chat client.

Moreover, BleachBit 6.0.2 brings several Linux-specific fixes. These include resolving an issue where the CLI could not run as root under Wayland, fixing drag-and-drop behavior under Wayland, improving Snap detection and exception handling, fixing AppStream metadata, and adding python3-requests as a dependency in RPM and Debian packages to prevent startup crashes caused by a missing module.

BleachBit 6.0.2

Beyond Linux, this release adds many new cleaners aimed mostly at developers and users of modern coding tools. BleachBit can now clean data from Visual Studio Code, Codium, Cursor, Windsurf, Devin, Claude Code, Antigravity, and DNS cache. It also adds options to deep scan developer-related directories such as venv , pycache , node_modules , and .angular .

Browser cleaning also sees improvements, with BleachBit 6.0.2 adding support for multiple profiles in Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge. In addition, the release introduces cleaning support for AI models stored by Google Chrome.

On the security side, BleachBit 6.0.2 fixes a Windows-specific vulnerability tracked as CVE-2026-55567 that could allow a malicious actor to delete arbitrary files when cleaning with elevated privileges.

Windows users also get a smaller installer and reduced installed size. Other general improvements include faster and cleaner filename shredding, better handling of unreadable cookie keep lists to avoid deleting important cookies, improved Unicode handling, fixes for crashes related to local cleaners and invalid cleaner data, and improved behavior when configuration files are not writable.

Finally, the release brings a small download-page improvement: checksums are now shown inline at the bottom of the download pages, instead of requiring users to download a separate checksum file.

For additional details, see the changelog.