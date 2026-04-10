Debian 13 Stable Users Can Now Install Hyprland from Backports

Hyprland has finally reached Debian 13 stable users through official backports, opening an install path that did not exist when Trixie shipped without the compositor in its main packages. This is a notable development for Debian users who had been waiting for Hyprland to appear in the stable repository.

Hyprland was not new to Debian, having first entered the unstable (sid) branch in July 2024. However, in June 2025, Hyprland and related packages were removed from testing ahead of the Debian 13 release. Debian developers said the packaged version was behind upstream and would not be supported over the stable release’s lifetime. Now, however, things are different.

Installing Hyprland on Debian 13 (Trixie)

A current apt search hyprland on Debian 13 shows a broad set of Hyprland-related packages now available from stable-backports, including hyprland , hypridle , hyprlock , hyprpolkitagent , hyprland-guiutils , hyprland-protocols , hyprwayland-scanner , xdg-desktop-portal-hyprland , multiple plugins, and supporting libhypr* libraries. Even more impressive is that it is presented in its latest version, 0.54.3.

The takeaway is clear. Hyprland is not part of Debian 13 Trixie’s main stable release, but for the first time, it is officially available to stable users through backports. For users who prefer to stay on Stable instead of moving to testing or unstable, this is the first official Debian way to install Hyprland without leaving the stable branch.

Finally, if you’re outside the Debian ecosystem, I’ll just briefly clarify that Debian Backports are newer versions of selected packages taken from Debian’s development branches and rebuilt for the current stable release. Their purpose is to let users of Debian Stable install newer software without upgrading the whole system to Testing or Unstable.