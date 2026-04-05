Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 14, 2026 (Mar 24 – Apr 5)

Catch up on the latest Linux news: Netrunner 26, AerynOS, OpenSSH 10.3, Archinstall 4.0, Wine 11.6, Linux hits 5% on Steam, Debian addresses age verification, and more.

Welcome to Week 14 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from March 23 to April 5.

Linux Distributions

This week brought five updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.

Software Updates

In addition, here is a summary of the latest open-source software updates featured this week.

Must-Reads You Can’t Miss

The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments this week. Key highlights include:

That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 13 of 2026 (Mar 23 – 29), you can catch up here, where you’ll find Kali Linux 2026.1, KaOS 2026.03, GIMP 3.2.2, Firefox 149, NVIDIA 595.58, Fish Shell 4.6, Krita 6.0, Qt 6.11, Canonical Plans Controversial GRUB Changes for Ubuntu 26.10 Secure Boot, MX Linux Takes Clear Stance Against Age Verification, and many more.

Be sure to keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest updates from the Linux and open-source world.

Have a great week ahead!