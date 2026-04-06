PacHub Is a Sleek GTK4 Frontend for Arch’s Pacman and AUR

PacHub gives Arch Linux users a sleek GTK4 app for browsing, installing, and managing packages from official repos and the AUR.

PacHub is a new, great-looking open-source app for Arch Linux and Arch-based distributions that provides a graphical frontend for pacman and AUR helpers. It wraps the familiar Arch package workflow in a polished desktop application and adds several maintenance functions that many users still handle manually.

The project is a native GTK4 application that follows GNOME’s design guidelines and handles package browsing, searching, installation, removal, and updates without relying on a terminal-first workflow.

However, PacHub goes beyond the usual GUI package manager. Alongside support for packages from Arch’s official repositories and the AUR through yay or paru , the app includes common maintenance tasks in the same UI, such as database sync, update checks, mirror rating, orphaned package cleanup, cache cleaning, and repository management via /etc/pacman.conf .

PacHub is a native GTK4 graphical front end for pacman and AUR helpers.

The sidebar includes live stat cards for total packages, AUR packages, and pending updates, plus filters for installed, AUR, or foreign packages, and updates. Per-repository navigation is built in, and the package view shows inline details, installed file lists, repository badges, and status indicators for installed, available, or pending updates.

On top of that, PacHub includes an embedded terminal for live command output and password prompts, keeping package actions visible rather than hidden behind a simplified interface. The app follows the system light and dark theme, uses a split-view layout, shows notifications after operations complete, and displays an update banner when upgrades are available.

For AUR access, PacHub works with the yay and paru helpers, so users on Arch Linux and Arch-based distributions can manage both official repository packages and AUR software from the same interface.

Finally, my tests of the app went smoothly, so if you’re an Arch user, I recommend giving it a try. Keep in mind the app is still in early stages, so there may be minor bugs, but the start is promising.

For more details, visit the project’s GitHub page.