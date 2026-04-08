GStreamer 1.28.2 Released with Bug Fixes and Security Updates

GStreamer 1.28.2 multimedia framework fixes security issues and improves playback, streaming, and stability across the multimedia framework.

GStreamer 1.28.2 has been released as the second bug-fix update in the stable 1.28 series for this widely used open-source multimedia framework. This release includes only bug fixes and security updates. The GStreamer team recommends updating from the earlier 1.28.x versions as soon as possible.

Key changes include security and playback fixes, along with improvements to audio, video, streaming, and platform-specific components. For audio, the release resolves channel configuration issues with avenc_aac , corrects float format handling in audioinvert , and improves wasapi2sink by ignoring transient errors from the default audio device.

Several parser and demuxer components have been updated. h264parse , h265parse , and baseparse now preserve upstream buffer duration when possible. qtdemux addresses invalid WebVTT timestamps and other issues, while wavparse now correctly handles RF64 wave files.

On top of that, the update provides several fixes for streaming and real-time media. These include improvements to RTP and RTCP packet handling, RTSP server cleanup for timed-out play requests, and enhanced robustness and stability for WebRTC DTLS. For live streaming, hlsdemux2 now correctly sets the seekable range for live HLS streams.

Regarding video-related fixes, videorate corrects caps when presentation timestamps move backward, video-converter resolves I420/A420 BGRA/ARGB output on big-endian systems, and vtdec receives additional Apple VideoToolbox decoder fixes. glupload , qmlgl6sink , and waylandsink also receive various improvements.

Additional updates include a compositor fix for a regression that could cause a segmentation fault when force-live=true is used without sink pads. fallbacksrc now sends the select-streams event directly to the collection source element, and nvcodec introduces capability caching to accelerate plugin initialization.

Finally, this release also includes fixes for threadshare UDP sink and source elements, enhancements to transcriberbin and Speechmatics text-to-speech support, and updates in Cerbero, such as Windows installer fixes and a new gstreamer_bundle wheels meta-package.

For more details, see the announcement.