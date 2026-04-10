KDE Frameworks 6.25 Brings New Fixes and Developer Improvements

KDE Frameworks 6.25 is out now with new fixes and maintenance updates for the collection of libraries powering KDE software.

KDE announced Frameworks 6.25 as the latest monthly update to its add-on libraries for Qt and KDE applications. This release maintains the regular monthly schedule and requires Qt 6.9. Here are the highlights.

In KIO, KDE’s file access and management framework, improvements include enhanced file preview handling, better WebDAV copy and move behavior, improved FTP UTF-8 negotiation after login, refined paste behavior when the clipboard is empty, and updated URL fallback handling in KUrlNavigator. KIO also benefits from numerous leak fixes and internal cleanups.

KGuiAddons also receives attention, with fixes for clipboard-related issues on Wayland. The updated code now waits up to one second for clipboard contents and correctly interrupts a thread if the client extension becomes inactive. KWindowSystem resolves a Wayland-side crash, and KWallet addresses intermittent Secret Service session key mismatches with libsecret.

KArchive resolves an integer overflow and a QList assertion on corrupted files, while KImageformats addresses an integer overflow in IFF handling. KIconThemes reverts a previous change that prioritized SVG files over PNG files. Breeze Icons introduces and updates several icons.

Moreover, syntax highlighting now supports ISO 10303-21 STEP files, PIO Assembler, and SAS, and updates its systemd unit syntax to systemd v260. KTextEditor adds MIME types to the Save dialog, uses the first line of text as the document title, and updates the MiniMap area.

Finally, KDE Frameworks 6.25 also provides several build and tooling updates for developers. Extra CMake Modules disables CMAKE_CXX_SCAN_FOR_MODULES, KCodecs now propagates its C++20 requirement to consumers, and multiple frameworks remove compatibility code as KDE now relies on newer Qt versions.

Visit the official release announcement for detailed information on all the changes in KDE Frameworks 6.25, including a full list of updates and bug fixes.

For those who prefer to build from source, the entire codebase for Frameworks 6.25 is available for download from KDE’s official website. On Linux, the recommended approach is to install binary packages from your distribution’s repositories.