Miracle-WM 0.9 Makes This Mir-Based Wayland Compositor Truly Hackable

Miracle-WM 0.9 brings WebAssembly plugins, a new Rust API, cursor theme support, and faster performance for this Mir-based Wayland compositor.

Miracle-WM, the Mir-based Wayland compositor featuring a tiling window manager at its core, has released version 0.9. With this update, Miracle-WM shifts much of its extensibility into plugins and now presents itself as a more hackable platform rather than just a tiling environment with visual polish.

Beyond plugins, the release adds cursor theme support, improves performance, and introduces automatic reload of display configurations when they change. It also changes the configuration reload: instead of reloading automatically, users must press Meta+Shift+R to reload the config manually.

There is an important breaking change for existing users. Configurations relying on Linux keycodes for custom actions and default keybinding overrides must now use human-readable XKB keysym names instead.

On the bug-fix side, Miracle-WM 0.9 resolves several visible issues, including dialogs and popups being tiled when they should not, inconsistent pointer-based resizing, and timing problems with window open animations.

Moreover, the changelog shows substantial work on floating-window behavior, workspace handling, display-rotation fixes, locking and deadlock fixes, plugin input handling, and animation improvements.

For more details, see the changelog.

The project says Debian and Snap builds for Miracle-WM 0.9 are expected later this weekend.